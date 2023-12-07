Driver slams into power pole, flips car in Alfredton

A car has hit a power pole in Alfredton, causing power outages across Ballarat West.
The crash, which occurred shortly before 8pm on Thursday, December 7, happened near the corner of Cuthberts Road and Kallioota Street.
The impact of the crash bent the power pole, with nearby residents describing the noise as "a huge clap, like thunder", before power flickered on and off.
Dozens of them stood outside their homes, with no power inside.
Bystanders watched as two men ran from the scene, with police on foot.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said there were no injuries from the crash.
According to Powercor, 3,109 residents in Alfredton are without power, 744 in Lucas, 168 in Delacombe and six in Cardigan and Newington.
Power is expected to be restored by 12.30am.
