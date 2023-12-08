Big test for new-look Ballarat Cup day

RACING Victoria's decision to move the Ballarat Cup Day from November to December will be put to the ultimate test on Saturday as Ballarat's feature race day enters a new era.
With Melbourne's spring racing carnival being pushed deeper into December for the first time, ending with the Zipping Classic Day at Caulfield last weekend, it has created a logjam of major country race meetings to be held this weekend.
The weekend sees both the Ballarat Cup (Saturday) and Werribee Cup (Sunday), as well as the re-scheduled Traralgon Cup, which was pushed back due to Gippsland's recent flooding, and also a major pre-Christmas meeting at Wangaratta.
It is the first time that both the Ballarat and Werribee cups have been held on the same weekend.
But in Ballarat's favour, it still holds the Saturday metropolitan meeting status which provides a larger turnover in betting, be it on course or remotely and with more than $1.8 million in prize money set to be given out on the day, the day has still attracted large fields of quality entrants.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass said the club was hopeful for a return of pre-pandemic crowds of up to 8000 people on course, but admitted she was mindful of the potential impact of the change of dates, plus the weather forecast, on punters attending the course.
"The forecast is fluctuating a lot, it will be a bit of an unknown, but the day itself has shaped up pretty good," she said.
"The bookings are solid, we're certainly looking forward to a great day, we expect to see more than 5000 people and hopefully touch that 8000 number which we saw prior to the pandemic.
"We've got some great activities on course, we see the return of Central Square Fashions on the Field, the reverse running race is this year a relay for teams of three, with $10,000 in prizemoney again.
"Plus there's some great racing, we've got the feature Magic Millions races for the two year olds and the three and four years old which have been strongly supported. Fields in general, considering we're two weeks later, field are still strong. We've got some highly rated horses, particularly in the cup field."
Glass said the day would be a new experience for the club and she was hopeful that it could continue with its continuity in coming years, enabling the club to build the event.
"No doubt Racing Victoria will have already seen some feedback regarding the metro spring carnival changes and obviously they'll also look at results from the likes of Cranbourne Cup and Ballarat Cup pre-Christmas and we'll see where we land there," she said.
"I guess the position for us is that we retain this date and have an opportunity to make this work in the future. Having consistency of a date will certainly be a key to the event going forward.
"I expect we'll see a first draft of next year's race dates in February, but it''ll probably be May before everything is locked in and we know for certain."
As of Friday, the track was rated a good four, but a heavy downpour overnight could see it rated slow by race time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.