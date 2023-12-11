The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Gidget House offering new and expectant parents mental health support

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 12 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parent Place in Sturt Street is the home of a new Gidget House service, providing mental health support for expectant and new parents.
Parent Place in Sturt Street is the home of a new Gidget House service, providing mental health support for expectant and new parents.

Feeling anxious or overwhelmed with a new baby in the house, or one on the way, is often more than just the "baby blues" that previous generations might have dismissed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.