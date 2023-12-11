Gidget House offering new and expectant parents mental health support

Feeling anxious or overwhelmed with a new baby in the house, or one on the way, is often more than just the "baby blues" that previous generations might have dismissed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
New and expectant parents who are experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety can now access counselling through Gidget House, which has set up a service in Ballarat.
With other mental health support services for parents experiencing high demand, and limited availability of appointments, the Gidget Foundation has set up shop in council's Parent Place in Sturt Street.
The service currently has no wait times or waiting list.
Gidget House clinical practice manager Bery Aziz said research showed just over half of new parents experience adjustment disorder and prioritise their needs last after having a child, while one in five mothers and one in 10 fathers experience perinatal depression and anxiety.
Clinicians also support parents with other issues such as birth trauma and pregnancy loss.
"The demand is there and we are trying to meet it ... we are aware of limited resources in the mental health sector," Ms Aziz said.
The new Ballarat Gidget House is part of the organisation's national expansion to support more parents - those expecting a child and those with a child up to the age of one - in need.
"It's really important for us to be able to offer face to face services as part of our national expansion and in Ballarat we are located with the Parent Place, a space where parents already are receiving advice on the challenges of the perinatal experience," Ms Aziz said.
Parents can access up to 10 psychological counselling sessions through Gidget House Ballarat with a referral and mental health plan from their GP.
"We have capacity in Ballarat at the moment and we don't have a wait list so parents are able to access support quite quickly, and when the time comes where there is a wait list we can always offer support through telehealth," Ms Aziz said.
The Gidget Foundation was created after a vibrant young woman nicknamed Gidget took her own life after being diagnosed with post natal depression.
"Her friends and family were determined to not let what happened to her, happen to others and since then we've been supporting the emotional wellbeing of expectant and new parents."
For parents living more than 25km from a Gidget House service, there is a telehealth service available which has seen a 42 per cent increase over the past 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.