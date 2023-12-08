Notorious cat breeders to fight charges after allegedly importing kittens

A pair of Ballarat cat breeders with an extensive history of animal cruelty convictions will likely fight further allegations against them.
Kon and Liudmila Petropoulos appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on December 6, 2023, charged with numerous offences by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA]).
Some charges relate to the Petropoulos' allegedly having kittens illegally transported to them from Queensland.
They allegedly bought the animals using pre-paid credit cards under false names, before attempting to sell them on online marketplace Gumtree.
In September 2023, the Petropoulos' were fined almost $200,000 after being found guilty of numerous animal cruelty offences, which related to an illegal kitten breeding business.
The matter is set for a multi-week hearing in 2024, but Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz instructed the RSPCA to reduce the extensive number of prosecution witnesses.
During proceedings, Kon Petropoulos alleged evidence against the couple had been obtained illegally.
Magistrate Mykytowycz urged the pair, who were self represented, to enlist a lawyer.
"For the prosecution to prove their case they have to show continuity of evidence," she said.
"They have to show it was you who allegedly purchased animals from Queensland, and it was you that went onto Gumtree to advertise the animals, and it was you who handed the animals over for money."
Magistrate Mykytowycz said she imagined there was a "quite substantial" brief of evidence against the Petropoulos', but she could identify both strengths and weaknesses in the case against the couple.
The matter was adjourned until January 31, 2024, for a further contest mention.
