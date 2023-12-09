Dean kite and sheepdog events help needy in Hepburn

Border Collies and kites are making Christmas a bit merrier for needy people in the Hepburn Shire.
Record crowds and fundraising at Dean's Spring Sheepdog Trials and Kite Festival have resulted in a $1500 donation to Anglicare for Creswick-specific projects.
The service was born in 2011 after the Ballarat office of the charity set up a temporary presence in the flood-ravaged town.
After several more floods - and many more people made homeless - that has since morphed into something more permanent - with a new base at the Creswick Community House.
"My boss was really shocked and surprised at the amount of money that was raised (via raffles at the two events)," Creswick volunteer Eileen Coveney said.
"We'll be able to do more work in Creswick because of that money. I will all go back into the local district.
"People are very generous here but the community also has its own needs."
Over the past decade or so, Anglicare has been able to help locals with paperwork, homelessness, people escaping violence at short notice, food hampers and vouchers for the Creswick IGA. They also run a Christmas program.
Dean Recreation Reserve President Brian Maher said the raffles at both events were not possible without support.
"I really want to thank the punters who turn up to the events," he said.
"They're helping the community at many levels.
"The groups helping to organise them have made a difference and the Hepburn Council has been extremely supportive as well.
"I think they recognise these are good opportunities for farm tourism.
"I also really want to thank Elders Insurance as well as all the businesses that donated to the raffle including Brandts John Deere, Hydratech, Captains Creek Winery, Davies and Rose CRT Creswick, IGA Creswick, Coles Bakery Hill, Creswick Bendigo Bank, Dan Murphy's Ballarat and the Swiss Mountain Hotel in Blampied."
The next Dean Kite Festival will be held on Sunday 1 September 2024.
