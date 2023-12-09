The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Dean kite and sheepdog events help needy in Hepburn

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 10 2023 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Money raised with raffles at Dean's Kite Festival and sheepdog trials has been given to Anglicare for Creswick-specific projects. (L-R) Hepburn councillor Don Henderson, Anglicare volunteer Eileen Coveney, Stephen Crane from Elders Insurance and Rob Turley with Brian Maher - both from the Dean Recreation Reserve committee. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Money raised with raffles at Dean's Kite Festival and sheepdog trials has been given to Anglicare for Creswick-specific projects. (L-R) Hepburn councillor Don Henderson, Anglicare volunteer Eileen Coveney, Stephen Crane from Elders Insurance and Rob Turley with Brian Maher - both from the Dean Recreation Reserve committee. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Border Collies and kites are making Christmas a bit merrier for needy people in the Hepburn Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.