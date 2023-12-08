The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Obituary

Tributes for 'remarkable' sportsman, coach Len Templar

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len Templar returns to City Oval in 2019 where the Ballarat Gift was to be named in his honour. Picture by Kate Healy
Len Templar returns to City Oval in 2019 where the Ballarat Gift was to be named in his honour. Picture by Kate Healy

As a coach, Len Templar had a way of squeezing every bit of the best out of his athletes. He trained them hard in a way that made them want to do it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help