The best way to read The Courier with your subscription

Dear subscribers,
Before you begin your Christmas break, I want to make sure you know how to access The Courier's stories on our news app.
It's the best way to easily access our stories when you're away from home, be it at the beach or off in the caravan.
Back in February, our app had a major upgrade across Apple and Android versions. It became a much faster and smoother experience, with more stories available for you to read.
You can use The Courier news app on iOS and Android devices. You can download it in the Apple Store and Google Play. The app needs iOS 14 or Android 8 or higher to run.
Articles load quickly and you can read all of our most popular sections, from local news to property and national news. Everything you can read on the website is available here on the app.
One of our most popular subscriber features is our digital print replica, Today's Paper. It's easier to navigate and our readers love it - many read it on their mobile phones.
The app allows for offline reading of Today's Paper, which means you can download it at home and then read it wherever you are - at the coffee shop or while you're on holidays at the beach.
A snapshot of what you see under Paper in the app. You can easily read back copies too.
All your favourite puzzles are still there - from crosswords, to sudokus, the jigsaw, codewords and splitwords. These are in addition to the puzzles available on our homepage.
Here are some of the other key functions on the app:
How to login to The Courier app
The Courier app is available to our digital subscribers only. New subscribers can sign up in the app or direct on our website.
If you already use the app, I'd love to know what you think. Email me at feedback@thecourier.com.au and tell me what you like and dislike about the app. If you're having trouble with your app, pop into The Courier office at 2, Webster Street, Ballarat and we'll get you sorted.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
