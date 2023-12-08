FULL CUP DAY COVERAGE | First big test for new-look Ballarat Cup

RACING Victoria's decision to move the Ballarat Cup Day from November to December will be put to the ultimate test on Saturday as Ballarat's feature race day enters a new era.
With Melbourne's spring racing carnival being pushed deeper into December for the first time, ending with the Zipping Classic Day at Caulfield last weekend, it has created a logjam of major country race meetings to be held this weekend.
The weekend sees both the Ballarat Cup (Saturday) and Werribee Cup (Sunday), as well as the re-scheduled Traralgon Cup, which was pushed back due to Gippsland's recent flooding, and also a major pre-Christmas meeting at Wangaratta.
It is the first time that both the Ballarat and Werribee cups have been held on the same weekend.
But in Ballarat's favour, it still holds the Saturday metropolitan meeting status which provides a larger turnover in betting, be it on course or remotely, and with more than $1.8 million in prize money set to be given out on the day, the event has still attracted large fields of quality entrants.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass said the club was hopeful for a return of pre-pandemic crowds of up to 8000 people on course, but admitted she was mindful of the potential impact of the change of dates, plus the weather forecast, will have on punters attending the course.
"The forecast is fluctuating a lot, it will be a bit of an unknown, but the day itself has shaped up pretty good," she said.
"The bookings are solid, we're certainly looking forward to a great day, we expect to see more than 5000 people and hopefully touch that 8000 number which we saw prior to the pandemic.
"We've got some great activities on course, we see the return of Central Square Fashions on the Field, the reverse running race is this year a relay for teams of three, with $10,000 in prizemoney again.
"Plus there's some great racing, we've got the feature Magic Millions races for the two-year-olds and the three and four-year-old which have been strongly supported. Fields in general, considering we're two weeks later, fields are still strong. We've got some highly rated horses, particularly in the cup field."
Glass said the day would be a new experience for the club and she was hopeful that it could continue with its continuity in coming years, enabling the club to build the event.
"No doubt Racing Victoria will have already seen some feedback regarding the metro spring carnival changes and obviously they'll also look at results from the likes of Cranbourne Cup and Ballarat Cup pre-Christmas and we'll see where we land there," she said.
"I guess the position for us is that we retain this date and have an opportunity to make this work in the future. Having consistency of a date will certainly be a key to the event going forward.
"I expect we'll see a first draft of next year's race dates in February, but it''ll probably be May before everything is locked in and we know for certain."
As of Friday, the track was rated a good four, but a heavy downpour overnight could see it rated slow by race time.
The change of date to December for the Ballarat Cup could provide the perfect opportunity for a number of country trainers to get hold of a big prize, none more so than Horsham's Paul Preusker.
Preusker will saddle up one of the leading fancies in Saturday's 2000m feature at Ballarat.
Captain Envious is set to start as one of the favourites for the race, currently listed as a $7.50 chance with punters.
Preusker is among a number of trainers who will be chasing their first Ballarat Cup this year.
Speaking to The Courier ahead of the cup, Preusker said his charge was primed for a big run after a second placing in the John Letts (1800m) at Morphetville on November 2 and a third in the Country Cup (2000m) at Caulfield on November 18.
Noticeable in those runs has been how the gelding has swooped late.
During his last start at Caulfield, Captain Envious sat 15th in running and was still 11th at the 400m mark before rattling home to finish in third, just 1.5 lengths behind the winner.
With a good barrier draw this time, Preusker hopes his charge can be a little further forward to give himself more of a chance to swoop past the leaders in the closing stages.
"We've done the best we can do with him, the rest is now up to the horse jockey," Preusker said.
"We've drawn (barrier 4), you sort of wait and see how the track is playing, you hope from that barrier he'll get a nice flow.
"In an ideal world, you'd love him to be third pair, one from the fence and the jockey is able to dictate when he want to go."
Captain Envious will be Preusker's first attempt at a Ballarat Cup win.
"I don't think I've ever had a runner in it," he said.
"It's always good to pick up any cup, but it would mean a lot to win such a prestigious country cup.
"He's got to be a chance, I think if it gets too heavy underfoot it might hurt his chances.
"But I see him as a genuine race horse.
"He's an older, sounder horse, we won't be in any hurry to find him another race after this one, but we'll keep him around.
"He's a good, staying horse, we'll crank him up again for the autumn and then hopefully go again next spring."
Preusker said the change of date may play into country trainers like himself who now have a longer opportunity to keep horses in work.
"It works okay for me," he said. "It's a bit of an odd time I suppose, but for a horse like who's a nice galloper and having a pretty easy time of it the way he's going, I think it's ideal.
"We always pencilled this race in, it's a nice ending to what's been a pretty soft preparation for him."
Expected rain for Ballarat Cup day may not only throw a dampener on proceedings, but could also play against one of the key picks for the feature Foxy Cleopatra, according to her training.
Cranbourne trainer Trent Busuttin says he feels the 2000m Ballarat Cup will be the ideal race for his four-year-old mare, who was second last start in the Cranbourne Cup on slow going, but his preference would be for a dryer day.
"She's a big track horse and the 2000 metres at Ballarat is ideal, but the massive query is the weather bomb, as if it hits it will throw things into disarray," he told racing.com this week.
Busuttin said his team had been pleased with Foxy Cleopatra's two runs back after over a year off, which have netted her two seconds.
"She was brilliant first-up and she went well second-up," Busuttin said.
"She wasn't suited by the tight Cranbourne track and on the point of the turn she was off the bridle, whereas at Flemington she balanced up and charged through to the line.
"Charterhouse beat us fair and square though. She's a 2000m to 2400m horse no question," he said.
He said they were also toying with the idea of sending Foxy Cleopatra to run in the New Zealand Group 1 Zabeel Classic at Pukehoe on Boxing Day, a race for which she was nominated for.
Veteran hoop Craig Williams is booked to ride the mare and said he was excited about what the horse could do in coming months.
Foxy Cleopatra has opened up at $5 equal favourite for Saturday's feature, but odds are expected to change for the race if the weather turns.
It's been baptism of fire for Ballarat assistant track manager Gabe Earls, who has prepared the track this week for the club's all-important Ballarat Cup meeting in the absence of Nick Stubbs, who gets married on Saturday.
Stubbs had set the date for his wedding last year before the Ballarat Cup was shifted back a fortnight.
Following a downpour at last year's meeting, which saw the track downgraded from good to heavy throughout the day, it's enough to make officials nervous with as much as 30mm predicted on Friday evening and Saturday.
Speaking to Racing.com early on Friday afternoon, Earls said the track was currently a Good 4 but would dry to a Good 3 this evening if the predicted rain didn't fall, which would leave him to irrigate the track this evening.
"Currently it's 30 degrees, its sunny windy and 45km winds, so it's going to dry out," Earls told racing.com on Friday morning
"What I am playing with right now and if I need to give it a little drink to carry it through until tomorrow?
"Three to four millimetres tonight would be ideal and I wouldn't touch it, and we'd be a Good 4 tomorrow and just wait and determine what we get from there."
Earls said any more than 10mm on Saturday would push the track into the heavy track range.
"We would prefer a heavy downfall than constant drizzling type rain, that way it pushes through the profile rather than sitting on it," he said.
- racing.com
1 Young Werther - $5.50
2 Just Folk - $7.50
3 Regal Power - $26
4 Ain'tnodeeldun - $6.50
5 Swords Drawn - $19
6 Midnight Blue - $71
7 Skelm - $71
8 Foxy Cleopatra - $5
9 Wicklow - Scratched
10 Captain Envious - $6
11 Red Sun Sensation $6.50
12 En Francais - $17
13 Foujita San - $9
Just one Ballarat-based runner will contest this year's Ballarat Cup with Terry Kelly's Skelm set to resume after almost two years on the sidelines.
The nine-year-old gelding will have his first start since an eighth placing in the 2022 Adelaide Cup. Prior to that run, Skelm had won the listed Torney Cup over 2500m at Moonee Valley.
Skelm is seen as a $61 chance for the race and win first up would surprise, but there's still plenty of the $1.8 million in prizemoney on offer on the day that could stay in Ballarat with many local trainers set to saddle up runners on the day.
Archie Alexander has the in-form Crackerhack Prince in the BM78 1600m, race six on the card. Crackerhack Prince has been competing on the country cup circuit this spring, winning the Avoca Cup and finishing a narrow second in the Ballan Cup.
The big race for the local trainers is the 2000m BM84 where Alexander will feature Vardani and Mr French, while Henry Dwyer has Irish Butterfly and Matt Cumani has Tycoon Bec.
Dwyer will also have the in-form Brung King in the final event of the day, the 1400m, BM84 Handicap. In eight career races, Brung King has either won or been placed seven times.
That event will also see the return of the talented Tony and Calvin McEvoy galloper My Boy Birmingham after a long spell. The six-year-old gelding has had three solid jumps out and will return to racing 37 weeks after he last raced.
Ballarat trainers are set to have a big say in the Magic Millions classics on Ballarat Cup day with many of the Miners Rest stables' juveniles set to debut on their home track.
Matt Cumani will saddle up two youngsters for their first trip to the races with Dun Wondering and Shadeelaa both set to have their first run.
Calvin and Tony McEvoy will also see two runners in the 1000m race with both Arabian Summer and Power of Three set to feature. Unlike the Cumani pair, both have been to the races with Arabian Summer having a second and third from two starts,s while Power of Three was fifth on debut.
Henry Dwyer has Macocha entered. Macoocha was a debut winner on November 23 at Ballarat and will no doubt relish a return to home base.
In the Magic Millions three and four-year-old race later in the day, Mitchell Freedman has Vagrant entered. The four-year-old mare is returning to the track after a six-month break.
She has had two jump outs so far, improving for a second placing over 800m at Bendigo on November 22.
The country's leading training pairing of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will also have a big say in this race with Baroque Road, a winner of its last two starts, A Little Deep, also a winner last start and likely to start the race favourite after an impressive three runs to date, and Veecee who will have its fifth career start.
