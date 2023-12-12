How Michelle Skewes battled the court system to overcome family violence

"Going to the police is not the end, it is the beginning."
Those are the words of Ballarat family violence victim-survivor Michelle Skewes - who endured years of abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and former White Ribbon ambassador Jon Seccull.
Ms Skewes is one of the 22 per cent of victim-survivors whose case ends in a successful prison conviction after being reported to police, according to new data from the Crime Statistics Agency.
After coming forward to the police with reports of the abuse against her, she said the subsequent legal process was "traumatising" - with her abuser unsuccessfully contesting the charges brought against him.
It was a feeling of powerlessness and confusion for much of the proceedings.
"It is so hard, because it is such a difficult system. Even in my case, yes charges have been pressed, but that then relegates me to just being a witness, because it is the state of Victoria that are pressing the charges," Ms Skewes said.
"It is so fraught, the whole system the whole way through, it is an absolute and utter uphill battle beyond anybody's comprehension that has not gone through it."
In a first, the newly released family violence data from the Crime Statistics Agency has shown the progression of family violence cases through the Victorian court system - how many cases are reported, how many are brought to a hearing, and how many are convicted.
According to the data, there were a total of 93,115 recorded family violence incidents across the state in the 2022-23 recording period. Of those incidents, 52 per cent were reported to the police.
Out of the 52 per cent of reported family violence incidents, 49 per cent saw the offender charged, 57 per cent of which were heard in court.
Of the cases heard in the court, 21 per cent resulted in prison time, 12 per cent resulted in community supervision, and 24 per cent found the charges not proven.
The figures also show a dramatic increase in the number of family violence intervention orders being sought in specialised family violence courts.
In 2022-23, 22,916 original family violence intervention orders were heard in the specialist division, compared with 8438 in 2021-22.
Ballarat Child and Family Services chief executive Wendy Sturgess said this was likely due to increased focus on family violence cases moving through the court system.
"It is the community speaking up, women in particular knowing their rights more," Ms Sturgess said.
"Also it is a VicPol response, Victoria Police have it as a serious KPI in their police officer's work, which they didn't in the past. They are more aware of their role in making sure that women and children are kept safe."
Cafs offers support to victim-survivors like Ms Skewes, as well as offers men's behaviour change programs, often partaken by offenders as part of a court order, or voluntarily.
Ms Skewes described herself as having "legal illiteracy" before trying to press charges in 2016.
"It was very confusing... I had an understanding of things that had happened in the prison process, and the court process through that," Ms Skewes said.
"I had good friends that were police officers, so I had a bit of knowledge through that. Actually getting thrown into it, it is a horrendous system, it really is."
The case against Seccull first went to trial in 2021.
Ms Skewes was required to give evidence in front of a jury - something she described as "harrowing".
The jury ultimately returned a guilty verdict on all counts, which included nine counts of rape, two counts of assault, and one count of making threats
Ms Skewes was again required to give evidence in a re-trial of the case this year, after Secull successfully lodged an appeal to the verdict.
Seccull was again found guilty, on three charges of rape and one charge of threat to inflict serious violence.
"Trying to prove beyond reasonable doubt in interpersonal violence is near on impossible," Ms Skewes said.
"I was lucky in that my detective that I first spoke to was the one that is still with me now."
Ms Sturgess said the trauma that victim-survivors like Ms Skewes went through during court proceedings often contributed to the reluctance of victims to take cases to court.
She said the risk to victim-survivors peaked when they had either left or threatened to leave the relationship and begin pressing charges.
"All reports are that it is a deeply stressful and traumatising experience, taking a case to court," Ms Sturgess said.
"I think the other thing that needs to be highlighted is that women are often the most vulnerable, the risk factor goes up, when they leave or threaten to leave the relationship.
"That typically aligns with court happenings as well. It is kind of an irony that is the situation when women reach out to get help, get support and seek legal action, they actually by definition put them and their children at a much higher risk. That is a pretty alarming statistic in itself."
In Ballarat, data shows the amount of family violence incidents growing - from a total of 1763 in 2021-22 to 1893 in 2022-23, a 9.5 per cent jump.
However, Ms Sturgess said it was likely to be far more, as many incidents went unreported.
"We know the demand for family violence services is increasing. In part because people are more aware that family violence is unacceptable and that the community is endorsing coming forward," Ms Sturgess said.
"Having said that, there is plenty of family violence that never gets reported, so the figures are alarming, but the figures never get reported."
In Ballarat in the 2022-23 reporting period, there were a total of 38 family violence-related ambulance patients and 58 family violence-related emergency department visits.
While rising, the figures are still below that of the 2020-21 reporting period, something Ms Sturgess said was likely due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on reporting of family violence.
"During COVID we noticed there were a lot more people for the first time seeking support. There were a lot more reports from people in the Ballarat community," Ms Sturgess said.
"People had reported that their neighbours had taken more care and interest in what was happening because they were home. They perhaps hadn't been aware of family violence happening in the community, by definition it is behind closed doors.
"We did hear that there were more reports from people using family violence services for the first time."
Reflecting on her seven years of trying to seek justice, Ms Skewes said the system had improved in its dealings with victims, but wished there were more resources for others in smaller, regional communities.
"It has definitely improved through 2016, with police doing more domestic violence training, and all of that kind of thing. The police are then who the victims deal with," Ms Skewes said.
"In my domestic violence support groups, there are multiple instances of people saying 'don't go to that police station, go to this one, because these ones never chase it up'.
"Especially in smaller rural areas, and especially with family violence perpetrators, they are quite often very charismatic and they may well know the police. It makes it harder, a lot harder."
For Ms Sturgess, a proactive approach to policing toxic behaviours and educating children on healthy relationships was the way forward.
"We know one thing, if we can't see it we can't be it, so we need men to be modelling good behaviours on conflict management," Ms Sturgess said.
"Anything we can do as a society to bring women up is important. With young girls in particular, letting them know what is a healthy relationship, what should they accept and what should they not accept.
"Telling little boys it is okay to cry. It is about how men manage themselves, regulate and show anger. It is about showing them better ways. If men live in a violent family, demonstrate to them that there are other ways to behave."
Ms Skewes will again attend court when a formal plea hearing is fixed for Seccull.
She had a simple message for other women facing family violence.
"(Victims) are worth the effort. And they are worthy of the respect."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
