The Courier
Air ambulance called to serious Mount Pleasant crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:20pm
The wreckage of the car after a crash in Mount Pleasant on Friday, December 8. Picture by Adam Trafford
The wreckage of the car after a crash in Mount Pleasant on Friday, December 8. Picture by Adam Trafford

One person has been taken to hospital, two others are being assessed by paramedics and an air ambulance has been called to the scene after a hatchback crashed into a concrete wall outside of Mount Pleasant Primary School on Friday afternoon.

