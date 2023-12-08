Air ambulance called to serious Mount Pleasant crash

One person has been taken to hospital, two others are being assessed by paramedics and an air ambulance has been called to the scene after a hatchback crashed into a concrete wall outside of Mount Pleasant Primary School on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Tress and Cobden streets about 3.29pm, about 20 minutes after classes ended for the day.
Witnesses told The Courier they heard a loud bang, before running outside and seeing the car against the wall with its front end crumpled.
"One person has been taken by road ambulance to the Ballarat Base Hospital ... two other people are being assessed at the scene," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed to The Courier.
All patients were inside the car.
The intersection is blocked off while the rescue continues.
MORE TO COME.
