Three people taken to hospital after serious Mount Pleasant crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 8 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 4:20pm
The wreckage of the car after a crash in Mount Pleasant on Friday, December 8. Picture by Adam Trafford
Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a concrete wall outside of Mount Pleasant Primary School on Friday afternoon.

