Three people taken to hospital after serious Mount Pleasant crash

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a concrete wall outside of Mount Pleasant Primary School on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Tress and Cobden streets about 3.29pm.
Witnesses told The Courier they heard a loud bang, before running outside and seeing the car against the wall with its front end crumpled. All patients were inside the car.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the trio were assessed at the scene and were all taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
A woman in her 30s suffered lower body injuries, however the condition of the other two people could not be confirmed.
An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but The Courier understands it was cancelled en route.
The intersection was blocked off while crews cleared the scene.
