Threatened church plans colossal Christmas carols

A country church that has been fighting to stave off closure is going full party-mode this Saturday, December 16.
The Carngham Uniting Church at Snake Valley will have photo booths, professional children's presenters, coffee vans, gelati vans, gourmet grazing hampers, wine, games, Santa arriving on a fire truck - and of course, a whole lot of Chrissie carols.
"Carols in the Valley is going to be a big deal - especially this year," organiser Elissa Callahan said.
"We've got local people leading the carols in the church itself - and that will be a way of connecting our congregation and community."
The gates open at 4pm.
"The carols will be songs that people know well," Ms Callahan said.
"Bring your singing voice and bring your candle app with you so you can wave your phone in a safe way in the building (an 1892 bluestone church).
"Candle apps are great - you can even blow them out when you're finished."
Ms Callaghan said once the singing finishes, there will be a picnic in the church grounds.
"There'll also be some sumptuous grazing hampers you can pre-order and they'll be ready to collect on the night," she said.
"We've also got a gelati van, coffee van, sausage sizzle, we'll have a photo booth happening.
"We're going all out.
"Santa will also come in the fire truck - there'll be lots and lots of things happening."
Carols in the Valley has previously been combined with a church service, but will become an event in its own right this year.
The Linton-Carngham Road church will host a traditional service on Christmas Eve.
"It's a great reason for other people from outside of Snake Valley and our district to come and enjoy Christmas," Ms Callahan said.
"Everyone is welcome.
"It'll be a really great night to spend together.
"Bring your own chair, bring your own picnic rug - or even bring your own hay bale "
The event is free, although people can leave donations for the church spire appeal on the night.
The tower and part of the building is currently behind a 2 metre construction fence due to a crack near the top of the spire.
According to an independent consultant, the church needs $42,500 worth of repairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.