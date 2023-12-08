The Courier
Threatened church plans colossal Christmas carols

December 8 2023 - 5:43pm
Carngham Uniting Church at Snake Valley is going "all out" for a huge Christmas Carols event and picnic from 4pm on Saturday December 16. Picture supplied.
A country church that has been fighting to stave off closure is going full party-mode this Saturday, December 16.

