Ballarat boy comes up with clever Christmas fundraiser

You know the feeling. You've walked out of the hairdressers with a new look, new outlook - and had the chance to chat with someone who genuinely wants to listen.
A Ballarat nine-year-old has come up with an ingenious feel-good fundraiser that will go towards haircuts for children aged seven to 17 who are enrolled in or on the waiting list for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program.
Stan Smith said a new "do" made kids feel uplifted - especially if they had chosen the style themselves.
"You're like the king or the queen for a little time in that big fancy seat," he said.
"They get pampered - but instead of something that's forced upon them, they get to have a great positive experience and they can express themselves.
"We've called it Haircuts with Heart."
Donations towards cuts will be spent in the local area at the hairdresser or barber of the young person's choice - and with a style of their choice.
"It's very important for kids to express themselves," Stan said.
"When kids are sad and adults don't understand why, it's often because they've bottled things up.
"They're angry."
Ballarat Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring co-ordinator Jodie Downey said it was an idea by kids and for kids.
"This fundraiser is a great thing because it mirrors what we do at Big Brother Big Sister by listening to kids and spending time with them," she said.
"It mirrors the mentor relationship.
"It's also about self care, giving young people a way to express themselves and making them feel good about themselves.
"This little idea from Stan speaks to the heart of our program."
Ms Downey said they would work out how urgently each young person needed or wanted a haircut - with many expected to get their "mop chop" before school returns.
Young Stan - who speaks with wisdom beyond his years - is also passionate about children's rights and said Ballarat was a great place to start.
"People in Ballarat could set a really good example," he said.
"It would give kids a voice - even little kids.
"I think some young people are really sensible. We need to give them challenges to reach their full potential.
"All kids have different gifts and talents."
Meanwhile, Big Brothers Big Sisters is on the hunt for adult mentors.
"There is no maximum age limit," Ms Downey said.
"If you can get along with young people and have empathy you can be a someone who makes a positive impact.
"Big Brothers Big Sisters works in a child safe framework. There's a rigorous screening process and mentors will need a Working With Children Card.
"Mentoring takes just an hour or two a week.
"It's the same amount of time you might spend walking around Lake Wendouree - or even getting a haircut."
People interested in becoming mentors can go to bigbrothersbigsisters.org.au and click on the 'mentor' tab.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.