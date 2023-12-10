The Courier
Ballarat boy comes up with clever Christmas fundraiser

By Gabrielle Hodson
December 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Stan Smith, 9, came up with the idea of the gift of haircuts for kids enrolled in Ballarat's Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
You know the feeling. You've walked out of the hairdressers with a new look, new outlook - and had the chance to chat with someone who genuinely wants to listen.

