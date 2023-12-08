Ballarat Cup Day: live coverage of everything racing

It's 2023 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup Day.
The forecast rain arrived overnight and more is expected during the day.
A track inspection took place at 6.10am today and the track is rated a Good4, with the track in the true position.
Irrigation:nil last 24 hours, 34mm last 7 days
Rainfall:3mm last 24 hours, 5mm last 7 days
The $500,000 Ballarat Cup will be run at 4.20pm.
Horsham-trained Captain Envioushas firmed into favouritism for the Ballarat Cup.
He is $5 at fixed odds with Sportsbet and $4.80 with the TAB.
Latest Sportsbet market:
5.00 Captain Envious
5.50 Foxy Cleopatra
6.50 Young Werther, Red Sun Sensation
7.00 Ain'tnodeeldun
8.00 Just Folk
17.00 Swords Drawn
18.00 En Francais, Foujita San
26.00 Regal Power
46.00 Midnight Blue
81.00 Skelm
Race 2:
3 Wolfgang
Race 3:
1 Screwed Down
3 Mamaragan
8 Starz Barwon
16 Explosive Thinker
Race 4:
8 Frenchmans Bay
Race 5:
2 Convener
7 Wyclif
Race 6:
3 Crackerjack Prince
5 Blue Cup
8 Typhoon Harmony
9 Big Brew
14 Ziggi Rocks
18e Extra Elusive
Race 7:
4 Zou Sensation
11 Magic Mogul
Race 8 - BALLARAT CUP:
9 Wicklow
Race 9:
1 Beau Rossa
5 Struck By
Race 10:
3 Imperial Lad
9 Healing Oasis
10 Lafargue
13 Beehunter
14 Robusto
17e Mister Yu Shu
