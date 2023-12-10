'Significantly down': Turf Club disappointed by low Cup Day attendance

Updated December 10, 4pm:
Estimates suggest about 3,600 people attended Cup day on December 9, making it the lowest crowd in several years barring events affected by COVID-19.
In comparison, 2022 saw more than 5000 people attend the race, while in 2019 there was a crowd of about 8000 people.
In a statement to The Courier Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass said the day's attendance was disappointing, but they were grateful for the support of the Ballarat community who came on Saturday.
"Weather forecasts impacted the pre-paid general admission sales, and the attendance of the general public and owners on the day was also significantly down," she said.
"We're disappointed with this result after so much hard work by the whole team and unfortunately there is not much any club can do in those circumstances.
"Who would have predicted clouds, rain and wintry conditions when the cup date moved to a summer timeslot in December?"
Ms Glass said it was disappointing poor weather had affected the last two cup days, but that the event still had a positive economic impact on the city.
"Let's hope that in 2024 we can enjoy some sunshine and regular crowds on cup day," she said.
EARLIER December 9, 5.30PM:
People have started to filter out of the Ballarat Cup with just one race remaining.
A representative from Victoria Police told The Courier crowds were well behaved.
As of 5pm there had been no arrests and only a few people ejected for drunken behaviour.
First aid personnel also said it had been a quiet day, with no major incidents.
UPDATE 5PM
One lucky punter took home about $400 on a single race, but Ballarat bookmaker Barry Baker said takings were lower than usual and people were generally making smaller bets.
Mr Baker has been working at the Ballarat Cup for about 30 years, and would sometimes take as much as $50,000 in bets during the event.
In the past, Mr Baker said he would pay out bets of thousands of dollars at a time, but with most people only risking $5 to $10, this year the largest bet he had paid out was between $400 and $500.
He said he would probably only have about $5000 turnover today, with several factors to blame for reduced takings.
After COVID-19, Mr Baker said he had seen a noticeable trend in people using apps or online platforms to place their bets.
"[Online betting] makes it harder, 20 years ago we didn't have stuff like that, it makes my game tougher," he said.
Like many today, Mr Baker, who was situated outside but under cover, said he was also affected by the dreary weather.
"It's just sad, I feel sorry for the club because it's three out of four years [of bad weather]," he said.
He said the Ballarat Cup was usually his busiest day, but it would always depend on the weather.
"Ballarat's unfortunately known for its poor weather," he said.
UPDATE 4.20PM
Most punters are remaining safely indoors as rain continues to fall at the Ballarat Cup
As horses approached the start line for the main race the front lawns remained largely empty.
Some brave spectators have been stepping out into the rain to watch before moving back inside between races.
The afternoon has seen an array of umbrellas and jackets over heads as people try to keep themselves dry and warm.
Multiple people have told The Courier crowds and atmosphere have been lower than usual owing to conditions.
UPDATE 3.30PM
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass has said resilient punters have continued to support the Ballarat Cup despite soggy conditions.
11.2 millimetres of rain has fallen in Ballarat since 9am, and rain looks likely to fall for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.
"We've faced a few challenges, obviously with the weather, but there's still a good number of people on track and our pre-sales weren't too bad," she said.
"We've probably seen a little bit of a decrease in our corporate hospitality, and more in our [general admissions] prior to the gates opening this morning."
Despite inclement weather, Ms Glass said conditions were still better than in 2022 where preceding were affected by a storm.
"Unfortunately the weather is something we can't control," she said.
"We can have the best laid plans and the best laid setup, and who would have thought we could have a day like this in December."
Ms Glass said she was looking forward to the main race, as well as the Tonks Plate which is named after former Turf Club chief executive Erik Tonks.
"Watching the cup run is pretty special, but we've got some other great races as part of the program," she said.
"Erik Tonks was a predecessor of mine about 30 years ago, and for about 30 years he was the CEO here, and his family still attend as guests of the club on race day."
UPDATE 3PM
Ballarat woman Tarsh van Langevelde has been awarded best Millinery of the Day for a self-designed piece.
Ms van Langevelde said she spent two nights making the piece which was decorated with gold beading and large flowers.
It was the first time Ms van Langevelde has entered the millinery competition, and she said she planned to make more headwear for future events.
The title of Local Lady of the Day was awarded to Mount Pleasant resident Tatiana Collier who was dressed in a white suit and golden beaded veil.
Ms Collier has had success with the same outfit at past events, where she was awarded in the top eight best suited at Flemington.
"It's a lucky suit, white is a lucky colour for me," she said.
"Despite the weather, you've still got to dress for the season, so I figured I would wear white.
"It actually is a fairly good waterproof suit, you can't see the wet drips on it, and it's nice and warm."
There were about 20 entrants across four competitions at this year's Fashions on the Field, with some people seemingly staying away from the event owing to the weather.
Usually Fashions on the Field takes place in between races, but as rain became increasingly heavier, organisers decided to hurry through the event in 2023.
UPDATE: 2.15PM
Melbournian James Pulo has been crowned best dressed man at Fashions on the Field.
Just three men were brave enough to grace the stage, but it was still a competitive field with each "gentleman" displaying their own individual style.
Mr Pulo said he designed his winning outfit around his great-grandfather's cane, which is an early 1900's family heirloom.
The precious item would be protected at all cost during the wet weather, he said, under threat of death from his father.
Mr Pulo was dressed in a cream coloured suit and hat, which he contrasted with dark accessories including his belt, shoes and socks.
He said it was his first time at the Ballarat Cup and his first time competing in Fashions on the Field.
"I've been to a few races before and never entered but always been interested," he said.
Mr Pulo said it felt "awesome" to win, and he would return to defend his title in future years.
Runner-up was Michael McAlpine from Richmond who wore a light blue Jack London suit, and carried a fetching red Alexander McQueen umbrella with matching red shoes and tie.
UPDATE: 2PM
The weather has remained a theme while Ballarat's best dressed men and women competed in Fashions on the Field.
Marnie Phillips from Mali Lane Boutique was one of three judges officiating the contest, she said she would be looking for attention to detail when it came to combining makeup, hair and shoes.
She also said she would be paying attention to whether people had dressed appropriately for the wet conditions.
The main prize - lady of the day - was taken out by Anne Belyaeva who made the trip up from Melbourne.
She said she had been nervous about the weather driving up but had "hoped for the best".
Ms Belyaeva was dressed in a light pink dress and matching hat which she made herself.
She said the hat took her 20 to 25 hours to make, and she only finished it by midnight on Friday.
EARLIER
A steady stream of people have started arriving at the Ballarat Cup ahead of the biggest day in the city's racing calendar.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a wet afternoon with up to 30mm of rain expected to fall during the day.
As rain continues to fall, most people have been sheltering in undercover areas.
Unperturbed by the weather, several eager punters have told The Courier they are anticipating an exciting day ahead.
Ethan Drew, 19, said he was looking forward to experiencing his first Ballarat Cup with friends Grace Robertson, Jaedyn Fox and Luke Anthony, regardless of the wet morning.
Fashions on the Field makes a comeback to Ballarat Cup Day, supported by Central Square, with $2000 in prizes up for grabs across different categories including contemporary and local lady of the day, gentleman of the day, and millinery of the day.
MORE TO COME
