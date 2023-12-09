The Courier
Police investigate violent incident at Delacombe Town Centre

By Michelle Smith
Updated December 9 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:06pm
Police are investigating an assault at Delacombe Town Centre relating to the theft of a car from Mount Pleasant earlier on Saturday.
Police are investigating a violent incident in a car park at Delacombe Town Centre which left two men injured.

