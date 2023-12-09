Police investigate violent incident at Delacombe Town Centre

Police are investigating a violent incident in a car park at Delacombe Town Centre which left two men injured.
The incident, which related to the theft of a car from Mount Pleasant earlier in the day, occurred around 10.30am Saturday in the car park area between My Car and the QuickFit gym.
The centre was busy with Christmas shoppers, families, and gym-goers, many of whom witnessed the attack which took place just half an hour before the centre's Santa arrival parade was due to commence.
Police have been told that the victim was able to track down the car where he confronted two men and a woman in a carpark on Glenelg Highway about 10.30am.
A fight broke out and police were called, arriving a short time later.
Three police cars attended and an ambulance to assess the men's injuries, with two men taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
