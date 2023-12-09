BCA FIRST XI MID-SEASON REVIEW | Pointees remain in pole position at midway point

With round eight a wash out, it's time to review the first half of the BCA season.
Even when Golden Point has seemed dead and buried in matches this year, it has somehow managed to pull a victory out, which augers well for them and will haunt all of their challengers in the final weeks of the season. Each week it seems a different player is stepping up when needed. If it's not Simon Ogilvie, it's Josh White, or it's Lukas Pegg. We still haven't seen the best of Josh Pegg and Manjula De Zoysa yet. Clashes straight after Christmas against Wendouree and Ballarat-Redan will be crucial.
THE RUN HOME
Buninyong, Wendouree, Ballarat-Redan, Bacchus Marsh, East Ballarat, Darley
If you had have told coach Nathan Patrikeos he'd be 6-1 at the midway point of the season, he'd have taken that for sure. The Two Swords have been the story of the season to date. After just one last season, they have taken all before them with six wins. Zac Jenkins started the year on fire with the bat and Canadian recruit Ravi Sandhu has left an early impact with a couple of blazing knocks, but it's the bowlers that have proved the key, Patrikeos, Matthew Aikman and Jayden Hayes in-particular have been outstanding.
THE RUN HOME
East Ballarat, Darley, Golden Point, Buninyong, Brown Hill, Mount Clear
Up-and-down early, but the Red Caps are starting to motor now, with an outright result against Buninyong kick-starting their run. Cleary Medalist Cole Roscholler has hit back-to-back centuries, Heath Pyke is starting to find form with the bat and Ash McCafferty is terrorising the opposition batters once again. The wash-out against Ballarat-Redan robbed us of a chance to see where these two sit, but there's no reason to think the Red Caps won't be right up there again come the end of the season.
THE RUN HOME
Darley, Golden Point, East Ballarat, Naps-Sebas, Mount Clear, Bacchus Marsh
The Hawks remain very much in the race for back-to-back titles and it will be interesting to watch their form over the next month. It was at this stage last season, on the back of a Twenty20 title win that they really hit their stride. The top order looks to hold the key to East Ballarat's chances with the likes of Harry Ganley and Harli Givven, Lewis Hodgins and Chris Jerram giving their side plenty of depth. Matches to come against all the top contenders will means they have earned their final spot if they get in.
THE RUN HOME
Ballarat-Redan, Buninyong, Wendouree, Mount Clear, Golden Point, Naps-Sebas
The Mounties need someone to help their skipper Tom Le Lievre and opener Matt Ward with the bat if they are to be a genuine threat in run home. A middling 4-3 record has left them just outside the top four, but they have shown, particularly in a big round four win over Wendouree, that they can match it with the best on their day. Ajay Madda and Ashley George have led a consistent attack throughout. To be a contender though they need to win the next three games before a tough finish.
THE RUN HOME
Brown Hill, Naps-Sebas, Bacchus Marsh, East Ballarat, Wendouree, Ballarat-Redan
The shock of the season has been the inconsistent form of the Lions which has left it in an incredibly delicate position if they are to make another finals run. While the bowling continues to produce the goods, it's the batting that has fallen away dramatically, whether that's been due to a difficult home pitch, where all teams have struggled is still to be determined in the wash-up of the season. The next two games against Wendouree and Ballarat-Redan will determine Darley's future, lose both and it's season over.
THE RUN HOME
Wendouree, Ballarat-Redan, Buninyong, Brown Hill, Naps-Sebas, Golden Point.
It's been a great start for Bacchus Marsh in the BCA, but whether it's going to be good enough to slip into the top four at the end of the season seems unlikely. It took the club a couple of weeks to find its feet, but once they found a groove with both bat and ball, the wins have come, the win against Darley a clear highlight. There's at least a few more wins in the offering, particularly over the next couple of rounds. a 50-50 win-loss result will be a good outcome at the end of the season and give the club plenty to build on.
THE RUN HOME
Naps-Sebas, Brown Hill, Mount Clear, Golden Point, Buninyong, Wendouree
So much better than the ladder position suggests, Brown Hill has pretty much been in every game. But whether it's a lack of experience, or a lack of luck, it has fallen shot in a number of close finishes. The clash against Wendouree where they got close to chasing down 228 in a 50-over contest is a great example of how well they are going. There's no questions there will be some wins in the run home which should give the Bulls plenty of confidence for next season and beyond. This is a club that appears to be building quickly.
THE RUN HOME
Mount Clear, Bacchus Marsh, Naps-Sebas, Darley, Ballarat-Redan, Buninyong
Is this Napoleons-Sebastopol's version of Ballarat-Redan's 2022-23 season? After two years of enormous growth, Naps-Sebas has taken a step back this season. Perhaps it's the year they needed to have. The bowling has been strong throughout with recruit Harry Peirson adding the strike power the club has missed the past couple of years. The batting though has struggled for consistency and often fallen 20-30 runs short of being completely competitive. A re-set year, but there's plenty to work with.
THE RUN HOME
Bacchus Marsh, Mount Clear, Brown Hill, Wendouree, Darley, East Ballarat
Winless last season, Buninyong was up-and-about early winning a thriller over Brown Hill, but the wheels have fallen off since. While the bowling is doing a solid job, the concern for the Bunnies is their batting which has failed to get past 100 the past three outings. Two outright losses have been brought about by batters not digging in for the long haul. It's a young squad, but work needs to be done on occupying the crease.
THE RUN HOME
Golden Point, East Ballarat, Darley, Ballarat-Redan, Bacchus Marsh, Brown Hill
