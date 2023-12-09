BCA FIRST XI MID-SEASON REVIEW | Pointees remain in pole position at midway point

It's been a great start for Bacchus Marsh in the BCA, but whether it's going to be good enough to slip into the top four at the end of the season seems unlikely. It took the club a couple of weeks to find its feet, but once they found a groove with both bat and ball, the wins have come, the win against Darley a clear highlight. There's at least a few more wins in the offering, particularly over the next couple of rounds. a 50-50 win-loss result will be a good outcome at the end of the season and give the club plenty to build on.