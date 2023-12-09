The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

BCA FIRST XI MID-SEASON REVIEW | Pointees remain in pole position at midway point

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
December 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Ogilvie has led Golden Point's unbeaten charge to the top of the BCA First XI Ladder. Picture by Adam Trafford
Simon Ogilvie has led Golden Point's unbeaten charge to the top of the BCA First XI Ladder. Picture by Adam Trafford

With round eight a wash out, it's time to review the first half of the BCA season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.