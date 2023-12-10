Nervous weekend as triplets await their VCE results

There's triple the nerves in the Morcos household as triplets Fady, Mark and Youssef await their VCE ATAR results on Monday morning.
The brothers have attended Ballarat High School since moving to Australia from Dubai in late 2018, and admit that brotherly rivalry and their competitive natures have helped them through the tough years of learning at home through the pandemic and then tackling the challenging VCE.
And when they receive their ATAR online on Monday, then look ahead to university offers in January, they face the prospect of going their separate ways for the first time.
Throughout year 12 the brothers have managed to represent Ballarat High School in soccer and basketball and Youssef also represented the school playing football, while at the same time devoting themselves to study.
"It was pretty challenging trying to balance all five subjects together with a lot of SACs and homework to do," Mark said.
He finished further mathematics while in year 11 and this year studied English, psychology, legal studies, business studies and maths methods and hopes to get into an engineering degree but is keeping his mind open.
"I don't really know yet so I guess we will see when the results come in - it could still be a broad range and I haven't really narrowed it down," Mark said.
Moving to a new country during high school presented its own challenges.
"Pretty much everything was very different - coming from Dubai to here, a big city to a small town, and the culture also was very different but we adapted through school and making friends in school."
Fady said he was nervous, but knew he had done his best throughout the year.
Like Mark he is considering engineering having studied further maths, physics, specialist maths, psychology and English during VCE.
"I focussed on two subjects each day and just stayed on with that and took advantage of weekends to study," he said.
Youssef said he enjoyed the camaraderie of the year 12 group all working toward the same goal.
"I enjoyed the social side of (year 12) with everyone looking toward the same goal, it was a different type of connectedness that I enjoyed. When it came to the educational side ... I enjoyed the grind of getting feedback and improving on it to see my hard work paying off," he said.
It also contributed to a change in the brothers' relationship.
"Twins and triplets are not usually in the same friend group but me and my brothers are all in the same friend group. I feel like we grew closer ... and we got over the fighting and tussling stage," Youssef said.
Youssef studied English, maths, business studies, physical education, legal studies and completed outdoor education in year 11, and was in two classes with Mark so they were able to help each other revise.
And he'll wait until he sees his results and university offer before deciding on the future.
"I'm thinking of doing either criminology or business, and I think I'm more keen on criminology, but I've not really decided yet and I'll wait until the offer comes in," Youssef said.
The Courier will check in with Ballarat's VCE stars of 2023 on Monday evening and Tuesday's print edition.
