The girls light it up in Perth All-Schools gold rush

By Greg Gliddon
December 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Armani Anderson and Molly Fraser each won gold medals at the Australian All-School's Championships in Perth at the weekend. Pictures by Adam Trafford
It was a golden weekend at the All-School Athletics Championships in Perth for Ballarat athletes with sprinter Armani Anderson and jumper Molly Fraser each taking national titles.

