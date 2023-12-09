The girls light it up in Perth All-Schools gold rush

It was a golden weekend at the All-School Athletics Championships in Perth for Ballarat athletes with sprinter Armani Anderson and jumper Molly Fraser each taking national titles.
Anderson improved almost three-tenths of a second from her dominating win at the Victorian All-Schools earlier in the year to win the under-17 100m in a time of 11.84 seconds, while Fraser, backed up a silver medal in the triple jump on Friday night, to win the under-18 long jump with a leap of 5.65m
Fraser, who has only recently returned to competition after an extended layoff with stress reactions in both her shins said she had been thrilled with her efforts in the triple-jump the day before, but was overwhelmed by what she had been able to produce in the long jump.
"It was very unexpected, i didn't have high expectations going into the competition," she said.
"I didn't get a pre-season, 'umming and ahhing' about states and I just scraped through there, but we thought we'd try and go to Perth and see what happens.
"Realistically, I was aiming for a top eight in the triple jump, I got one jump in and managed a silver out of that which I couldn't belive, I had no expectations in the long jump. It was my fourth jump, and yeah, it was good enough to win, I couldn't believe it."
Anderson became just the second Ballarat athlete ever to win an All-Schools 100m title. The other being her mentor Gerrard Keating, who is working alongside coach Paul Cleary.
Keating, who was on hand to watch the race, said he was thrilled to see the young star emerge in front of his eyes.
"I've been lucky enough to be able to do a lot of work with her, it was very pleasing to see that. For her to produce that in what is arguably her biggest event of the year, I couldn't be prouder
"She is a huge talent. Paul has done an amazing job with her and all his athletes and the rewards are now there for everyone to see.
"You start off at school carnivals, everyone wants to be the fastest in their school. Now Armani can say she's the fastest in all schools around the country."
Mackayla Culvenor continued the medal haul for Ballarat athletes winning a silver medal in the under-16 long jump, putting together a personal best jump of 5.90m in windy conditions.
Another medal followed late on the first night of competition when walker Scott Peart picked up a bronze in the 5000m race walk, finishing in a personal best time of 22 minutes 03.31 seconds.
Ballarat Harriers runner Grace Kelly just missed out on a medal in the under-18s 100m, finishing fourth, just .02 behind the bronze medalist. Summer Jenkins finished sixth in the under-15s pole vault.
