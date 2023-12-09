BALLARAT CUP | Captain Envious wins Ballarat Cup, a first for Horsham trainer Paul Preusker

HORSHAM trainer Paul Preusker has picked up his first Ballarat Cup (2000m) with Captain Envious dominating to win Saturday's race
Captain Envious, one of the few horses in the race that had solid form in wet going was too strong in final stages, pulling away to win by three lengths from Young Werther, with Just Folk filling the minor placings.
As the weather turned on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday, the five-year-old gelding moved into $3.30 favourtism for the race.
Jockey Michael Dee had his mount on the rails, just behind midfield, but was able to get clear running on the turn, and once he found his feet on straightening up, he raced away from the field.
Speaking to The Courier ahead of the cup on Friday, Preusker said his charge was primed for a big run after a second placing in the John Letts (1800m) at Morphettville on November 2 and a third in the Country Cup (2000m) at Caulfield on November 18.
"We've done the best we can do with him, the rest is now up to the horse jockey," Preusker said.
"We've drawn (barrier 4), you sort of wait and see how the track is playing, you hope from that barrier he'll get a nice flow.
Captain Envious was Preusker's first attempt at a Ballarat Cup win.
"I don't think I've ever had a runner in it," he said. "It's always good to pick up any cup, but it would mean a lot to win such a prestigious country cup."
