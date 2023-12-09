The Courier
BALLARAT CUP | Captain Envious wins Ballarat Cup, a first for Horsham trainer Paul Preusker

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 9 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:35pm
Captain Envious with jockey Michael Dee on board races away for an impressive win in the Ballarat Cup. Picture by Lachlan Bence
HORSHAM trainer Paul Preusker has picked up his first Ballarat Cup (2000m) with Captain Envious dominating to win Saturday's race

