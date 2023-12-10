The Courier
Funding plea for service providing safety for homeless women

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 10 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:03pm
Sam Duncan, former resident June and Jenny Bates relax in the communal lounge at McAuley House Ballarat. Picture supplied
June lost her home and her job when fleeing domestic violence, forcing her to live in hotels and crisis accommodation, or in her car.

Local News

