Precarious rescue as ute crashes down embankment at Blackwood

A driver and passenger had a lucky escape when their car rolled and slid down an embankment in bushland near Blackwood on Saturday morning.
The Toyota ute was travelling north along Greendale-Trentham Road between Pottery Track and Daves Gully Track about 10.50am when the 45-year-old female driver allegedly lost control on a bend.
The ute careered down a steep embankment, rolling onto the driver side and coming to rest against a tree.
Police said at the time of the incident it was raining in the area with low cloud hampering visibility, which was down to about 10m to 15m.
The accident triggered a tricky high angle rescue with CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria crews called out from Blackwood, Trentham, Ballan, Ballarat and Lucas.
The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.