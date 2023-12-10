Cup Day treble for McEvoy stable and Harry Coffey

Ballarat trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy have much to look forward to with an exciting youngster after landing a treble on Ballarat Turf Club's biggest day of the year.
The father and son produced Arabian Summer for eye-catching win in the $250,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic, 1000m, on Saturday.
The filly could hardly have been more impressive as she stormed away by 3.5 lengths.
Although still a maiden. Arabian Summer ($2.80 favourite) went into the assignment with first class form - a second on debut in the listed Debutant Stakes at Caulfield and third in the group 3 Ottawa Group Stakes at Flemington.
The daughter of Too Darn Hot made the most of a sizeable drop in class to give the McEvoys plenty to think about with regard her next outing might be.
The classic is designed to be a lead-up race to the Magic Million 2yo Classic on the Gold Coast in January.
"She really impressed me today. We've got to make a decision now on whether to go north," Tony McEvoy said.
"She's so professional and the Gold Coast suits horses that race like her.
"We'll enjoy today, let the dust settle and see what happens."
He gave credit to Calvin for the purchase of Arabian Summer at the Gold Coast leg of the Magic Millions sales.
"Calvin actually found her. I've got to take my hat off to him. He came to me and said 'we've got to look at this one in book two'.
"I thought we'd steal this one, but unfortunately others also found her and we had to pay $220,000 for her, but I'm so pleased we did."
Arabian Summer was the second leg of the treble for the McEvoys and jockey Harry Coffey.
Sunset Dreaming (1.60 favourite) won the $175,000 Portable Buildings by Design VOBIS GOLD 3yo Eureka Stockade, 1400m, and Give Giggles ($3.40) scored in the A Grade Sheds Benchmark70 Handicap, 1100m.
Coffey spoke about Sunset Dreaming's liking for her home track.
Her three wins from six starts have all been on the circuit.
She loves it here and it will be great for her confidence."
"I truly believe next preparation she will be a lot better filly. She's won three races in her first prep, so she's already done plenty," Coffey said.
Give Giggles is also a Ballarat track specialist.
All the 4yo mare's four wins in six starts have been at the circuit.
McEvoy said it was such an advantage to be able to just walk across the road (from the stables) on raceday.
Give Giggles is set to go for a break, with her liking for soft tracks likely to see her heading to Queensland for a winter campaign.
I would like to stop and wait. She's owned in Queensland, and she might be a filly that could go to Queensland next winter," McEvoy said.
While the stable was flying in Ballarat, Calvin was in Sydney to see another promising 2yo Blue Stratum run fourth in the $500,000 Inglis Nursery at Randwick.
On a strong day for Ballarat stables, Baroque Road ($4.60) won the $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo & 4yo Classic, 1100m, for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
Although the 4yo is based at Cranbourne, Maher and Eustace also have major training base in Ballarat.
Eustace said they might consider taking Baroque Road - now a winner of three on end - to the Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival next month, most likely for a support race.
"We'll see what the handicapper does and go from there ... he'll step up in trip, but he's sharp." The stable also had third placegetter A Little Deep ($2 favourite).
