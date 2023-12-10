The Courier
Cup Day treble for McEvoy stable and Harry Coffey

By David Brehaut
Updated December 10 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
Tony McEvoy and Harry McEvoy aftrer copmbining for a winning treble in the first three races on Ballarat Cup Day on Satuyreday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos.
Ballarat trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy have much to look forward to with an exciting youngster after landing a treble on Ballarat Turf Club's biggest day of the year.

