Emotional moment as Team Hayes produces Cup Day double

A double for Ben, Will and BJ Hayes was touched with plenty of emotion on Ballarat Cup Day.
Connections of Independent Road reflected on the death of fellow part-owner Tom Payne after the seven-year-old had a courageous win in the $130,000 Global Turf Benchmark84 Handicap, 2000m, on Saturday.
Independent Road had dig deep and he did after running up on the pace.
It looked like he was going to have to settle for a minor placings, but he fought on strongly to get his nose in front in the last few strides.
Independent Road ($10) edged out the Matt Cumani-trained Tycoon Bec ($7), with a Glitter N Gold ($26) a close up third in a blanket finish.
Ben Hayes said it was a special moment.
"He was really running for Tom and the whole Payne family.
"To see him come out win like that was very special."
He said Payne had been a massive supporter of the Lindsay Park operation back to his grandfather CS Hayes' time.
Hayes said the performance continued Independent Road's good vein of form.
"He won first-up (in the Ballan Cup at Geelong) over 1500m, which we didn't expect.
"Then today on a heavy track, which I know he's won on but does not particularly like, has come out and been able to win."
The Hayes went on to complete a double with Reset The Jazz ($9) in the $80,000 Mobile Hose Solutions McKellar Mile, 1600m.
It was the five-year-old's fourth win since returning from a bowed tendon.
Ben Hayes said it was a huge thrill, given how difficult it was to get horses back from these injuries and keep them performing.
He said as well as Reset The Jazz - a winner of five of 14 starts - was racing and as fit as he looked, he did not rule out giving him a well deserved break.
"We'll have a good think about what we do."
Jockey Michael Dee was also aboard each winner before going on to take out the Ballarat Cup on Captain Envious and finish with a treble.
