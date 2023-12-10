The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Emotional moment as Team Hayes produces Cup Day double

DB
By David Brehaut
December 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Road (Michael Dee), centre, puts his nose in front to claim the Global Turf Benchmark84 Handicap. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.
Independent Road (Michael Dee), centre, puts his nose in front to claim the Global Turf Benchmark84 Handicap. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.

A double for Ben, Will and BJ Hayes was touched with plenty of emotion on Ballarat Cup Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.