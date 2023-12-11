The Courier
'This year we'll rename it': Bikers brave downpour to secure Christmas donations

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:30pm
Casey Bandy leads motorcyclists down Sturt Street on December 9, 2023, as part of the Ballarat Christmas Toy Run appeal. Picture by Adam Trafford
Casey Bandy leads motorcyclists down Sturt Street on December 9, 2023, as part of the Ballarat Christmas Toy Run appeal. Picture by Adam Trafford

Stormy conditions have failed to dampen the spirits of about 25 riders who braved the rain to secure thousands of dollars worth of toys and donations for disadvantaged Ballarat children.

