'This year we'll rename it': Bikers brave downpour to secure Christmas donations

Stormy conditions have failed to dampen the spirits of about 25 riders who braved the rain to secure thousands of dollars worth of toys and donations for disadvantaged Ballarat children.
The 2023 Christmas Toy Run appeal took place on Saturday, December 9, with teams of motorcyclists travelling in all directions to towns outside of Ballarat to collect donations.
The annual event is a collaboration between Ballarat Bike Night and the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative [BADAC], and will help to provide every child with a gift at the BADAC Christmas family fun day on December 15.
Event co-organiser Casey Bandy said drenched riders had been caught in a "downpour", but had kept high spirits throughout the day.
The group had anticipated as many as 100 riders would take part in the event, but with wet weather setting in over Ballarat, the group was reduced to about 25.
"We started off on the run, got the first 30 to 45 minutes in with minimal rain, but at half past 12 it just dumped on us," Mr Bandy said.
"Even though there were not many riders, the people that were committed to riding, they weren't backing out.
"I figure this year we'll rename it from the 2023 Ballarat Christmas Toy Run to the 2023 Hardened Ballarat Christmas Toy Run."
Mr Bandy estimates the initiative, which has been running for several weeks, has raised about $6000 worth of monetary and toy donations, which is nearly double of last year's total.
He said it would provide a gift for more than 200 children at BADAC's Christmas event, with any leftover presents to be distributed to other community groups in Ballarat.
"It was just really good, everywhere we went we were welcomed by people who just looked at us and felt bad for us riding in the rain," Mr Bandy said.
"It was absolutely overwhelming and humbling all at the same time."
On December 6, 2023, BADAC culture and public relations executive Shu Brown told The Courier he had been blown away by the Ballarat community's support for the fundraiser.
He said it was particularly appreciated given the rising cost of living was affecting everyone in the community.
"To see kids be able to get a present this year is so amazing," he said.
"We have been putting Christmas hampers together this year for families because people are struggling.
"We want to make sure our community has everything they need to celebrate Christmas with their family.
"Everyone gets a gift, everyone gets fed. That is what we need."
Donations for the 2023 Ballarat Christmas Toy Run remain open until Thursday December 14.
Items can be taken to BADAC offices on Armstrong Street and Main Road, or for more information, contact BADAC at badac.net.au
