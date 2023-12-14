VFL Cat chooses BFNL club as his new home

A Geelong VFL player has chosen to make Redan his home club next season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lachie Bond has made the move to the Ballarat Football Netball League club to play alongside mate and fellow recruit Zac Mortlock from Natte Bealiba.
The 22-year-old midfielder/forward shapes as a prize recruit for the Lions as he approaches his fourth year on a VFL list.
Originally from Maryborough, Bond made one appearance with Carlton in the VFL in 2021 and then moved to Geelong.
Based on how tough it is to gain selection at Geelong, Redan might see quite a lot of Bond.
He has spent three years tied to Newtown & Chilwell in the Barwon league and put together 43 appearances for it.
This included 18 last season for the former Bendigo Pioneer, who while playing with Maryborough won the Bendigo league rookie of the year.
Bond will be a major asset for coach Gary Learmonth (pictured right) as Redan builds on a surprise finals campaign this year.
Redan has also secured the services of former Lake Wendouree player Joe Black.
He spent four seasons with the Lakers from 2011 immediately after their first and only BFNL premiership.
Black then moved to De La Salle Old Collegians in the VAFA, playing as a defender there until 2021.
His move to Redan marks a return to the game after a two-year break.
Black is another who will provide experience for the Lions and adds to their depth after the departure of some of their most seasoned campaigners, including Jarrett Giampaolo and Liam Hoy, who have each made their way to Newlyn in the CHFL.
Forward Brandon Green is returning from Waubra as another recruit for Redan.
The Lions are also hopeful of getting back a few other former players who have been off the scene for a year or two.
Redan won nine games this year to finish fifth under Learmonth in his first season at the Den before losing to North Ballarat in an elimination final.
The BFNL is planning to release its 2024 senior home and away fixture by the end of the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.