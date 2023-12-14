Relax in this family home in Brown Hill

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
The location of House of the Week provides not only a refined living experience, but also convenient access to various amenities.
Situated close to Gong Gong and Kirks Reservoir Park, residents can enjoy the tranquillity of nature and benefits of recreational activities - Mt Xavier Golf Course is nearby for those who are partial to a putt and a stroll.
Selling agent Oscar Currell notes that the area is popular with retirees. "It's very welcoming and neighbourhood-orientated," he says, "everyone has a great sense of pride in their homes".
Families with children will also find the proximity to schools invaluable, while the convenience of supermarkets nearby assists the practicality of daily living.
Positioned on a 572 square metre block, the house is a testament to careful craftsmanship.
In keeping with the modern style of surrounding properties, the limestone feature on the facade establishes a striking exterior, while the flawlessly executed merbau decked alfresco area invites outdoor gatherings within lovingly landscaped gardens.
Inside seamlessly integrates architectural finesse with functional design, with noteworthy details including the cascading waterfall stone benchtops and the floor-to-ceiling tiles in the ensuite and main bathroom reflecting meticulous attention to detail.
The four-bedroom layout includes a main suite, complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe.
Two additional bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes, and the fourth bedroom offers versatility as either a spacious study or second living area.
The thoughtfully designed kitchen and living space, equipped with gas central heating, significantly enhances the overall interior quality.
The residence's sophistication is further accentuated by chic matte black fixtures and expansive bay windows, which let in an abundance of natural light. There are also high-end electrical fittings, complemented by electric blinds.
Outside is a covered decked area with breathtaking views, the ideal setting for relaxation or entertainment.
With the added comforts of gas central heating and ceiling-mounted split systems, this upscale home stands ready to leave a lasting impression on discerning individuals in pursuit of a harmonious blend of luxury and practicality.
