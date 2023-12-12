Where's your favourite place to be outside in Ballarat?

As Ballarat grows, knowing how the community uses open spaces is key in either keeping them or changing them to suit the needs of people.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ballarat's current open space strategy was adopted in 2008, and 15 years later, City of Ballarat council is looking to revise it to reflect a changing Ballarat.
Feedback on the interactive map, asking people their favourite places to be outside in Ballarat, shows spaces people already enjoy, like the bike paths, the Wallaby Track and Black Hill lookout.
Other areas have been marked as areas of potential by residents, like Walter Jones Memorial Park and Victoria Park.
One person said digital advice resources for Black Hill trails would be a good feature, and another person thought Victoria Park was impacted by road noise - blocking off roads might help reduce the noise, they suggested.
Council's development and growth director Natalie Robertson said as Ballarat's population grows and housing increases, public open space becomes more important.
"The open space strategy will complement the housing strategy in focusing on delivery of open spaces to serve residents of new and developing areas as well as existing communities," she said.
The feedback includes how people use open spaces, if they want more habitats or greenery, or how climate change action might be incorporated into the strategy.
As Ballarat's population grows and housing increases, public open space becomes more important - Ballarat's growth has an annual increase of two per cent, and is estimated to grow by 55,000 by 2041.
The housing strategy draft was approved by Ballarat councillors earlier this year to get feedback from the community in an effort to see how 29,000 homes might fit into Ballarat as the region grows.
This will look at where residents want housing, what sort of housing and help with infill and land shortage planning, while the open space strategy will set standards around each resident's proximity to open space as well as the type of infrastructure provided in each type of reserve.
"One of the goals of the new open space strategy is to secure new and improve existing open spaces for Ballarat's community as the population increases," Ms Robertson said.
The council will then use the community feedback via a survey to draft a strategy.
The survey, through council's MySay online platform, is open until January 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.