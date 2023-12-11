The Courier
Twenty people injured after separate crashes on the Western Freeway

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated December 11 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 4:47pm
Heavy fog has caused chaos on the Western Freeway at Myrniong and Pentland Hills, with a number of crashes causing both eastbound and westbound lanes to be closed. Picture by Cristie Lea
Twenty people have been treated by paramedics, including one who is in critical condition, after several multi-vehicle crashes in thick fog on the Western Freeway at Myrniong on Monday afternoon.

