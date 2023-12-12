Police plea for drivers to take it easy over the Christmas break

Police in the Ballarat region are pleading with drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions after six separate crashes - involving 30 vehicles - forced the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Western Freeway at Myrniong on Monday, December 11.
Police said one collision involved around 14 vehicles, but no one was seriously hurt.
"Five other separate collisions took place in the surrounding area, also on the Western Freeway," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Two males were taken to hospital in a critical condition, each involved in separate collisions.
"Twenty other people from various collisions were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
"The cause of the collisions appears to be due to heavy fog in the area and drivers not driving to the conditions."
The plea also comes ahead of the commencement of Operation Roadwise, a statewide police operation during the Christmas and new year period.
Ballarat local area commander Jason Templar said Monday's freeway mayhem was a perfect example of drivers knowing how to respond to the environment around them.
"People really do need to drive to the conditions," he said.
"Too often we see them attempting to drive to the speed zones rather than the conditions.
"It's (the driver's responsibility) to understand when it's not safe to be driving at the speed limit."
Operation Roadwise, which kicks off on Friday, will focus on drug and alcohol driver testing and will run for an extra six days to cover the New Year period.
"It's not going to be any different to any other year where we talk about the need to plan your trips," commander Templar said.
"The other thing for people in Ballarat is to understand that this becomes a very transient area with the highways that lead to very popular places for people to holiday.
"The population of Ballarat increases exponentially - more so around our arterial roads and highways. (Drivers) need to be mindful that some roads that may not normally carry a lot of traffic are becoming a lot more busier."
It comes as the number of lives lost this year climbs to 277, passing the 241 total for all of last year - the highest number of lives for the period in 15 years.
Police said intelligence shows there is "an increase in the number of drivers recording low-range drink driving readings (0.05 - 0.069 BAC) in December".
Some common driving offence penalties include:
Operation Roadwise commences at 12:01am on Friday, December 15, 2023 and concludes at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
