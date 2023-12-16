The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

This popular walking spot is set for a spruce-up

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 16 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soldiers Hill residents have made clear Gregory Street Reserve is a popular place to go for a walk. Picture Google Maps
Soldiers Hill residents have made clear Gregory Street Reserve is a popular place to go for a walk. Picture Google Maps

SOLDIERS Hill residents have made clear their neighbourhood park is a popular place to walk the dog and for children to play - but it needs help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.