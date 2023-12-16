This popular walking spot is set for a spruce-up

SOLDIERS Hill residents have made clear their neighbourhood park is a popular place to walk the dog and for children to play - but it needs help.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Residents living near the Gregory Street Reserve in Soldiers Hill generated the most feedback in City of Ballarat's latest call for help overhauling tired playgrounds.
Improved fencing and the need for better facilities, such as a picnic area and updated play equipment, was top of residents' highlighted needs.
The park is one of seven spaces in the latest round of park spruce-ups for the City in a co-design process with neighbouring residents.
Feedback has also been sought for Yarana Drive Park in Mount Helen, Drummond Street Reserve in Ballarat Central, Sebastopol's Victoria Street and Kowree Crescent reserves and Wendouree's Clover Street and Marigold Street reserves.
Concept designs will be made and workshopped with residents.
Works on five popular playground across Ballarat have already begun this year.
New designs shaping up for the Gregory Street Reserve feature native plantings, seating, playground upgrades, more shade and barrier plantings to offer visual separation for pets and children.
All proposed park designs aim to provide more natural shade and improve pathway connections.
Past tender rounds put forward for first round upgrades featured equipment overhauls in some playgrounds or multi-sport goals and open green space to allow for kicking balls.
In Mount Helen, there has been wide suggestions but most commonly people have called for a picnic shelter, basketball ring and footpaths.
Drummond Street Reserve, which is house block-size, is highly popular as a place to take children and as a walk-through space. More than half the responding residents suggested improved play equipment.
Initial plans feature a sealed path through the reserve connecting the two streets together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.