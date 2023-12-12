Ballarat Marathon officially measures up to international standards

GLOBAL road-running technical expert Dave Cundy has signed off the inaugural Ballarat Marathon courses to world athletics standard.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The double-loop marathon course has also been signed off as a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Every course will finish exactly in line with Ballarat Town Hall's iconic clock tower in Sturt Street and official measurements have meant tweaking start lines for the mile (1600 metres), five-kilometre and 10km events. Most notably has been adjusting the 10km route in Victoria Park.
Ballarat Marathon director Adam McNichol said this certification, well before the 60-day limit from the April event, reinforced the event's status and potential for runners.
"What this does is really open the door for us to be added as a World Athletic event. For an athlete like [Eureka's] Ben Stevens, his Ballarat time would be listed on his world profile," McNichol said.
"...This allows runners to be able to qualify to go into the ballot for events like the New York and Boston marathons. You're in the mix."
Ballarat Marathon's $50,000 prize pool, including $6000 for a marathon win, with men's and women's prize bonuses, are designed to add credibility to the festival.
Cundy, as the event's technical director, brings a wealth of experience such as designing the 2000 Sydney Olympics marathon course and major marathons such as London and Singapore.
His course work ensures Ballarat Marathon measures up to World Athletics and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races standards.
International sporting footwear giant Brooks has also been confirmed as sponsor for the festival's 5km event, in line with its back of weekly 5km running movement Parkrun.
McNichol said this would also open up the chance for Brooks ambassadors to be on course.
Also working in the festival's favour, McNichol said, was the April 27-28 fixture would lead into the northern hemisphere for elite runners - and this could be particularly handy in an Olympic year.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Marathon and half-marathon pacers have also been locked in with the help of Melbourne Marathon Spartans, drawing on runners from across Victoria, South Australia and Sydney.
McNichol said this helped create an unofficial band of ambassadors for the event, which is designed for both elites and everyday recreational runners.
Entry numbers have reached about 700, more than doubling in the past six weeks since the six-month countdown, but McNichol expected a surge in entries, especially for shorter distances, in the new year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.