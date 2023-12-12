The Courier
Ballarat Marathon officially measures up to international standards

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:40pm
World-renowned distance running technical director Dave Cundy in action measuring Ballarat Marathon's course by Lake Wendouree. Picture Ballarat Marathon
GLOBAL road-running technical expert Dave Cundy has signed off the inaugural Ballarat Marathon courses to world athletics standard.

