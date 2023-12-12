Long-awaited heritage overlay proposal about to reach conclusion

An ongoing saga to extend heritage overlay to a number of houses, including one now destroyed by fire, may be about to reach its conclusion.
City of Ballarat councillors will decide on the future of five heritage places and a residential heritage precinct at the last meeting of 2023.
The councillors will debate whether to split an amendment in planning to apply a heritage overlay to apply a number of homes including Mossmont House and Garden and 'Victory House' in Canadian.
They will also decided whether to make the overlay into two parts with the second part including two other houses including Selkirk House.
The amendment, referred to as C240ball, will also be considered to be submitted to the Planning Minister for approval.
The heritage overlay amendment would include:
Part two includes:
In September, council received four submissions on the proposed changes to the overlay - with three in support and one objected which the council sought mediation.
Mediation was required for the Selkirk house over a submission objecting its inclusions as a two-lot subdivision, however, council officers have been unable to resolve the objection.
In a council meeting in early 2022, an application to demolish Victory House, which had not been identified in the City of Ballarat's Heritage Gap Review, was being debated.
A community campaign to save the house, highlighted in The Courier, eventually saw the City of Ballarat commission a heritage report in August 2022 which recommended an interim preservation order apply to the building.
The historical house on Magpie Street was gutted by a fire in May in 2023 and is owned by Sovereign Hill.
