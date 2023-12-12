Ready to rug up with rain coats again?

GET ready for more heavy rainfall and another dip in temperature after enjoying Ballarat's hottest day of the year since February.
The city remains headed for a top of 34 degrees by 5pm after the mercury hit 33.8 degrees before 4pm on Tuesday, December 12, Weatherzone data shows. The hottest Ballarat day for 2023, so far, was February 17 which reached 38.5 degrees.
Tuesday looks to have been a slight reprieve in showers that are expected to hit again on Wednesday, most likely in the afternoon and evening, with a continued chance of showers through to Monday, December 18.
While Wednesday looks set for a top of 30 degrees, Ballarat could drop back to the low 20s until at least Sunday.
Victoria Park surfaces have been cleared for cricket in the wake of heavy rains and heavy music festival foot traffic in the past fortnight.
City of Ballarat has confirmed playing surfaces on recreational ovals are at a playing standard but areas outside such grounds were likely to still be muddy.
The Courier found the impact of where music festival Spilt Milk's Basquiat Stage sat was particularly boggy and peppered with stuck rubbish in the wake of Saturday's 15.2-millimetre deluge, one week after the event.
Total rainfall this month, 26.6mm in seven days, is still clear below the December average rainfall in Ballarat of 49.7mm in 10.8 days.
As for the final round of Ballarat Cricket Association for the 2023, Weatherzone predicts a top of 20 degrees and mostly sunny conditions with a slight chance of light showers.
