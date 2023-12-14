The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Resort-style living in Buninyong

By Feature Property
December 14 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resort-style living in Buninyong
Resort-style living in Buninyong
  • 508 Forest Street, Buninyong
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1 million - $1.1 million
  • Agency: PRDnationwide Ballarat
  • Agent: Penny Shields 0418 545 794
  • Inspect: By appointment

This property seamlessly combines the allure of a resort with the convenience of suburban living.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.