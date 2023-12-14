Resort-style living in Buninyong

This property seamlessly combines the allure of a resort with the convenience of suburban living.
The remarkable house features three living zones and a separate study with its own private enclosed courtyard.
The well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and ample storage, catering to the needs of discerning home cooks.
The bedrooms are bathed in abundant natural light, radiating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The bathrooms showcase a sleek, contemporary design with high-quality fixtures and finishes.
The home has air-conditioning and central heating for year-round comfort.
Outside is a generously-sized garden, providing an idyllic setting for outdoor activities and social gatherings.
The deck and pergola are a picturesque place to unwind and soak in the lush surroundings, complemented by a meticulously maintained garden and verdant lawn.
As an additional bonus, some of the stunning pot plants will be included in the sale.
A double garage provides secure parking, adding a layer of convenience and peace of mind to your daily life.
Spanning 1011 square metres, the property offers ample space for expansion or customisation to align with your specific preferences.
