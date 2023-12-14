Landmark hotel in Ballarat East

Ballarat Real Estate is excited to offer for sale this freehold opportunity that has a current lease in place for the pub downstairs.
There is also the option to either manage the upstairs accommodation yourself or lease them out.
There are eight accommodation rooms upstairs, currently managed by the vendor.
This gives the new owner the choice to either continue managing these and reap the rewards, or lease them out for someone else to manage. The pub business is not for sale.
Originally built in 1862 and renovated in 2000, then again in 2014, this proud corner landmark has amazing views across Ballarat, and is conveniently located on the corner Humffray Street and Scott Parade.
Zoned General Residential, it is positioned close to bus stops, train station and is only a short stroll to a selection of fine dining restaurants.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to own one of Ballarat's magnificent historical buildings. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection.
