'Tragedy of the system': Magistrate says young offender has fallen through the cracks

A Ballarat magistrate has dubbed a young offender an "example of how the system doesn't work" after hearing of how the 20-year-old fell through the cracks of the child protection system.
The offender, Jayden Pring, appeared remotely from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to threatening to kill and assaulting an emergency worker.
The charges related to Pring's time at Barwon Prison's high-security Olearia unit, where he lashed out at prison officers after being escorted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2022.
The court heard Pring threatened to kill a prison officer's wife and children after he realised he was being taken to get the vaccine, and not a blood test.
He also told prison officers he would assault the nurse who was trying to see him in his cell, and refused food being offered through the cell's door.
Pring also pleaded guilty to punching a prison officer in the jaw in June 2022.
He is part way through a four-year prison sentence at Barwon for offending in 2019, and the court heard he was unlikely to get parole due to his history of aggression whilst in custody.
Magistrate Carolyn Howe spoke on Pring's long history with substance abuse, beginning with cannabis use at seven years old, and lack of any parental guidance in his formative years.
The court heard Pring started using methamphetamine at the age of 13, and witnessed both of his parents abuse illicit substances throughout his childhood.
"The social sciences tell us that between the age of zero to eight is when your morals are developed," the magistrate said.
"This gentleman has had no one to genuinely care, guide or nurture him."
Pring's defence lawyer David Tamanika said his client was at a risk of becoming institutionalised in the criminal justice system, if not already.
"He was very vulnerable to being misled, and often found himself being encouraged and participating in criminal activity with high-level recidivist young people," Mr Tamanika said.
"One of the biggest problems was that he had declared to me that he had become self-aware that everybody who cares for him is paid to do that."
Magistrate Howe said Pring was a "tragedy of the system" and highlighted how early involvement in the courts and child protection led to trauma later in life.
"I have seen kids who have had no nurture opportunities in those early years, and therefore they don't know how to have safe relationships," the magistrate said.
"You have ended up in the system and it is not a good system... long-term involvement in the system creates different disorders, especially attachment disorders.
"The only thing that is ever going to change for you is when you are out, you are positive in terms of your mindset and you are able to involve yourself in relationships where people genuinely care for you."
Pring was given a 60 day prison sentence to be served concurrently with his four-year sentence.
