'Back-to-school' for Damascus VCAL high achiever Jack Mattinson

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:50am, first published 9:00am
Damascus College VCAL student Jack Mattinson will return to the school next year as a learning support officer. Picture supplied
Damascus College VCAL high achiever Jack Mattinson is going back to school to make the switch from student to part-time learning support officer.

