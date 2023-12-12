'Back-to-school' for Damascus VCAL high achiever Jack Mattinson

Damascus College VCAL high achiever Jack Mattinson is going back to school to make the switch from student to part-time learning support officer.
Jack earned the highest results of the school's 2023 VCAL cohort, and hopes to pursue a career in teaching post-high school.
He is being helped along with a role as a learning support officer at Damascus, a role he previously experienced during his time in year 12 working with the school's year 10 classes.
"I absolutely loved it, I just gelled with all of the kids. I liked just being in their and helping them with what they need to learn, growing a relationship with them as well. I just found it really worthwhile," Jack said.
The choice came as a surprise to Jack, who admitted he had never been very interested in academia up until year 12.
During the course of his VCAL studies, Jack helped support a year 10 class every Wednesday as part of his work placements.
"My very first one (work placement) I went to a mechanic, I really enjoyed that, and then I went to a cafe, which wasn't as good," Jack said.
"For my whole life I have thought 'what do I want to do'. Only this year have I realised that I want to do teaching. It was probably due to the teachers that I have had this year, me growing a connection with them."
He said teachers played a big role in his career choice, forming a bond in particular with Hamish, Sean and Belinda, who he said went above and beyond their calling as teachers during his time in VCAL.
"I think they were just genuine people, not just here to teach, they got to know us on a personal basis as well. I felt like I got really drawn to that. I haven't always really loved school but this year it made a turn," Jack said.
Next year the Damascus graduate will study a six-month university fast track program at Federation University, which will help acclimatise him to university-level workloads.
He then hopes to study a teaching degree the year after and pursue full-time work as a teacher.
Jack's favourite memories of his time in Damascus' VCAL class include when he and his fellow students organised and booked a class camp to Phillip Island.
"We travelled all the way down to Phillip Island. All of us voted and said that we wanted to go down there, and then we pretty much planned out the whole thing as a class. I was fun, we did what we wanted to do," Jack said.
"Also just sitting in the class room and just having fun with everyone whilst doing work with everyone, wholesome moments like that."
Jack was joined alongside Damascus College 2023 VCE dux Sara Abu Asbeh Smalley, both celebrating getting the top score in their respective classes.
Damascus principal Steven Mifsud said he was glad to see Jack would be returning to the school in a different capacity in 2024.
"We are really incredibly proud of both Sara and Jack, I think they are both incredibly humble young people who have identified their goal and worked really hard to get their goal," Mr Mifsud said.
"I think what they have really maneuvered is that Mercy charism of stepping outside of yourself and working for themselves, and for their community.
"Both are incredibly humble people who believe in our social and emotional learning of perseverance and risk taking. They have done that beautifully. It is great that Jack can be back with us next year, but also we are really excited to see Sara's journey grow."
The school saw 111 students complete VCE in 2023, with five students landing an ATAR in the high 90s.
