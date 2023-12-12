High thunderstorm asthma risk for Ballarat region

Asthma and hay fever sufferers are urged to take precautions, with a "high risk" of thunderstorm asthma forecast for the Ballarat region on Wednesday, December 13.
The alert includes the Central, West and South Gippsland districts.
"The combination of forecast high grass pollen levels and thunderstorms with strong winds means that there is a chance that a large number of people may develop asthma symptoms over a short period of time," the Victorian Department of Health said.
"Moderate risk forecasts are also in place for the Mallee, Wimmera, South West, North Central, Northern Country, North East and East Gippsland districts."
The department said people at risk can follow the below steps to reduce the chance of being impacted:
"Call Nurse on Call on 1300 60 60 24, contact Victorian Virtual Emergency Department at www.vved.org.au or see your local doctor if you require medical advice," the department said.
"Call triple zero (000) immediately if someone is not breathing, if their asthma suddenly becomes worse or is not improving, or if the person is having an asthma attack and a reliever puffer is not available."
Ballarat is forecast for a top of 30 degrees on Wednesday with a shower or two and possible storm - most likely during the afternoon and evening.
Thursday is forecast for a top of 23 degrees on Thursday, December 14, with the chance of a shower or two.
It comes after the city recorded its hottest day since February 17 on Tuesday, December 13, reaching a top of 34 degrees at 3.30pm.
