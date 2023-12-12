The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

High thunderstorm asthma risk for Ballarat region

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated December 13 2023 - 7:26am, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A high thunderstorm asthma risk is forecast for the Ballarat region on Wednesday, December 13. Picture file by Lachlan Bence
A high thunderstorm asthma risk is forecast for the Ballarat region on Wednesday, December 13. Picture file by Lachlan Bence

Asthma and hay fever sufferers are urged to take precautions, with a "high risk" of thunderstorm asthma forecast for the Ballarat region on Wednesday, December 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.