The Courier
Home/Photos and Video
Police

Theft and anti-social behaviour operation nets 17 arrests at Little Bridge Street

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:53am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat police say there has been a reduction in calls to triple-0 since the removal of a bus shelter along Little Bridge Street in Semtember, 2023. Picture file
Ballarat police say there has been a reduction in calls to triple-0 since the removal of a bus shelter along Little Bridge Street in Semtember, 2023. Picture file

Ballarat police have arrested 17 alleged offenders in an operation targeting crime and anti-social behaviour in the Little Bridge Street and Bridge Mall areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.