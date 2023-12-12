Theft and anti-social behaviour operation nets 17 arrests at Little Bridge Street

Ballarat police have arrested 17 alleged offenders in an operation targeting crime and anti-social behaviour in the Little Bridge Street and Bridge Mall areas.
Operation "New World", held over two days in the first week of December, stemmed from a larger long-term focus on reducing crime in the area.
"Our teams processed 17 offenders for theft - that included 14 cautions being administered," Ballarat divisional commander Jason Templar said.
"One will receive a charge and summons, one has been charged and bailed, and one has been charged and remanded in custody."
Commander Templar said the idea of the broader operation was to identify key themes of crime and work out ways to improve community safety.
"That's focused on reducing reward for offending and increasing risk for offending," he said.
"It's not just the historical response of trying to arrest our way out of crime spikes or improve areas just through arrest, it's through collaborative engagement with all stakeholders, but identifying the drivers of crime.
"One of the drivers, or the key crime themes within (the Little Bridge Street area), is shop theft from Coles and Woolworths.
"It was not just focused on the shops, it was also focused on offences committed around the bus stop."
In September 2023, the City of Ballarat removed some bus shelters along Little Bridge Street in to try and reduce anti-social behaviour.
Commander Templar said since the changes were made, there has been a reduction in calls to police around anti-social behaviour and violence-related crime.
"What we have seen though as a result is a concentration of people that are involved in that type of behaviour in that one bus stop where there used to be two," he said.
"There are some displacement challenges there, but overall with not only the removal of the bus stop ... and other things around there that provided natural barriers to surveillance - since they've been removed we have seen a reduction in crime in that specific area."
During last week's operation officers also dished out eight fines for transport offences totalling $2209, including for offensive language, smoking at the bus stop and fare evasion.
"The same focus or methodology around problem solving policing saw great success at White Flat Oval around the anti-social behaviour there, and that was working with our service providers - UnitingCare, working with council," commander Templar said.
"We were able to achieve a result there so that people using the area can do so safely.
"That is clearly a much smaller and centralised issue than Little Bridge Street and Bridge Mall, but it shows and supports that a methodology focused on understanding the drivers of anti-social behaviour and crime - once you understand what they are and tackle those, rather than just trying to arrest - then you actually do see really good results."
