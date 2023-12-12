Man charged over alleged arson and criminal damage incidents in Ballarat

A Ballarat man will face court on Wednesday, charged with arson and criminal damage over two separate alleged incidents across the city.
Detectives from the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit allege the man set fire to a rubbish bin at a school in Sebastopol before fleeing on foot on Sunday, December 10.
The man then arrested again after allegedly causing damage to the front of a Ballarat house on Monday, December 11.
No one was injured during these incidents.
The 37-year-old was remanded in custody.
Police in the Ballarat region are pleading with drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions after six separate crashes - involving 30 vehicles - forced the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Western Freeway at Myrniong on Monday, December 11.
Police said one collision involved around 14 vehicles, but no one was seriously hurt.
