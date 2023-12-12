The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Man charged over alleged arson and criminal damage incidents in Ballarat

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated December 13 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture file by Adam Trafford
Picture file by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat man will face court on Wednesday, charged with arson and criminal damage over two separate alleged incidents across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.