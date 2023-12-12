Juniors team up in standalone challenge to regional golf 'super rivals'

GOING standalone will be a challenge for Ballarat District Golf in a junior country showdown with most rivals combining associations to form super regions.
This means the pool of players up for selection has been typically half other teams but Ballarat team manager Andrew Milligan said this allowed a chance to maximise opportunities for this region's most talented junior golfers.
Ballarat District Golf, which represents 19 affiliated clubs, has selected a 15-player squad for the Golf Australian Victorian Junior Country Regions tournament in Bendigo from December 16-17.
Players will be up against the leading junior players from across regional Victoria for 36 holes of stroke play.
The top six scores count for each round, with a minimum of one boys' and one girls' score, for stroke and handicap categories.
Rival regions include: Gippsland (a combined East Gippsland, South Gippsland and West Gippsland team), Golf Peninsula, Golf South-West, Hume (Goulburn Murray, North Eastern, Dalhousie), North-West (Northern, Golf Central Vic, Murray Darling, Karra Karra) and Western Vic (Wimmera and Western).
Ballarat District Golf's team features: Liam Howlett (Ballarat), Mo Haintz (Mount Xavier), Xavier Gleeson (Ballarat), Dillon Benton (Ballarat), Millie Cassidy (Maryborough), Harry Cowan (Bacchus Marsh West), Eli Smart (Mount Xavier), Hayden Dowling (Chalambar), Jackson Tatt (Buninyong), Sydney Viktorie Bayerle (Ballarat) and Aaliya Puvanendran (Ballarat).
Reserve players will compete in individual events and their score can only help the team score if a player substitution is made between rounds. Ballarat's reserves players are: Mitchell Well (Bacchus Marsh West), Jack Cowan (Bacchus Marsh West), Josh Nalder (Maryborough) and Lacie Smith.
Ballarat District Golf is also sponsoring Oscar Burke (Buninyong) and Rex Hodge (Mount Xavier) to compete in individual events.
Play will be at Heathcote Golf Club on December 16 and move to Belvoir Golf Club on Decemebr 17.
