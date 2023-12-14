CHFL update: Ballan, Creswick, Bombers add more

Ballan keeps adding new talent for its 2024 Central Highlands Football League campaign.
Dylan Clarke is among the latest to keep the Blues' recruiting drive going under new coach Harley Bongart.
He makes a switch from Melton Central after starting out with Melton South in the BFNL.
Clarke played his under-age football at Melton South before moving to Centrals in the Riddell District league in 2018.
He has chalked up more than 50 senior appearances with Melton Centrals since 2019.
The Blues have also announced that another two Darley youngsters will be joining the CHFL club.
Trae Van Leth is trading sides after making seven appearances with the BFNL premier this year.
He started the year in the Darley senior line-up, playing seven times but not at all after round 11.
Van Leth is making his first move away from the Devils, having played all his juniors with the club before making his senior debut in 2021 while still playing under-19s.
He played 13 senior games in 2022.
Taine Powell is going to Ballan off his first season in the Darley under-19s.
Creswick has lured Lachie Grigg away from CHFL rival Carngham-Linton.
Grigg has been a regular senior player for the Saints for the past two seasons after graduating from under-18s in 2021.
Beaufort is losing experienced Mitch Jolly after one season with the CHFL club.
He is returning to Sebastopol in the BFNL as under-19 coach.
Jolly moved to the Crows to provide some needed experience after being a backbone of the Burra's reserves team.
His season was restricted by a knee injury suffered in round four and keeping him to 11 games.
Jonte McCann is latest Mt Clear junior making his way to CHFL club Buninyong.
McCann player all his football with the Mounties until 2022 before branching out this season.
While playing 14 games with the Mounties under-17s, McCann also made one off appearances with North Ballarat under-19s and Buninyong under-18s.
There has long been pathway from Mt Clear as a junior club only to Buninyong.
Jake Coxall, who is returning from Lake Wendouree, is another is took that course when he first played with the Bombers.
Newlyn is the latest club to attract funding for a major upgrade at its home base.
The Cats are getting new lighting, with Hepburn shire confirming 30m towers will meet competition standard.
The State Government is providing $185,000, Hepburn Shire Council $60,000 and the football and netball club $60,000.
The CHFL will next season feature refurbished playing surfaces at Linton and Bungaree, as well as new clubroom and changerooms at Ballan.
