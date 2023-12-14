The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

CHFL update: Ballan, Creswick, Bombers add more

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 14 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jolly is again changing direction in his football career. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Mitch Jolly is again changing direction in his football career. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballan keeps adding new talent for its 2024 Central Highlands Football League campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.