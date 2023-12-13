What are the top-rated hybrid SUVs for family adventures in Australia?

If you're considering a switch to an alternative fuel electric car, a new hybrid SUV could be the right choice. A hybrid SUV will improve fuel economy miles per gallon (MPG) and can include a punchy powertrain and plenty of cargo space for family adventures in Australia.

Let's look at 9 of our favourite Australian family adventure hybrids for inspiration:

GWM HAVAL H6

Volvo XC60

Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire PHEV

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Ford Escape PHEV

Kia Sorento

Hyundai Santa FE

Honda CR-V

Kia Niro

1. GWM HAVAL H6

Reimagined from the ground up with safety, technology, design, and economy all prioritised, this hybrid SUV is better for the planet and deserving of its place as our number-one pick. Sophisticated and sporty, the GWM HAVAL H6 is powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine for 179kW of combined power with fuel consumption of 5.2L/100km on the hybrid variant.

The H6 is perfect for urban areas and a favourite with off-road adventurers. We appreciated the driver-assist features that include a 10.25" colour instrument cluster, a multimedia touchscreen, reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist. Enjoy total peace of mind on road trips with a 5-year warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

2. Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 Extended Range is a leading hybrid SUV, and the classic Swedish styling was immediately evident. This attractive luxury SUV boasts 35 miles of electric range on a full charge, plus 455 horsepower for torque, take-off, and cruising comfort. Tailpipe emissions are reduced, thanks to 48V battery power, with a combined fuel consumption of 7.6L/100km. The Volvo XC60 felt comfortable all around, with luxurious seating for 5 people and an impressive 2400 kg towing capacity, making it ideal for family vacations.

3. Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire PHEV

A technologically advanced vehicle, the Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire PHEV includes a large 12.3-inch (31cm) digital driver display that helps you maximise vehicle efficiency. The Aspire PHEV also has a super all-wheel control system and an intuitive mode selector for adapting to any road surface conditions. We found the interior to be spacious and comfortable, perfect for long drives with family and friends. The Mitsubishi Outlander is a perennial favourite with Australian drivers.

4. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

One of the first SUVs to spring to mind is the well-known Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. The RAV4 has a reputation for being a perfect match for adventurous and free-spirited car owners. As always, we appreciated the 131kW at 5700rpm maximum power and 221Nm at 3600-5200rpm torque that guarantees plenty of get up and go in the city and on the open road.



With seating for 5, 1,500kg braked towing capacity, and a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid continues to shape the Australian driving landscape. For an alternative hybrid version experience, check out the Toyota Highlander.

5. Ford Escape PHEV

The Ford Escape PHEV is a big name in the SUV market and a serious competitor to similar cars such as the RAV4 hybrid and Honda CR-V. It can cruise for up to 56km producing zero emissions, making it ideal for day-to-day commuting around the city.



On longer journeys, the powertrain seamlessly switches to petrol power when the battery runs low. In addition, regenerative braking and power drawn from the engine helps to replenish the battery. The total charge time (240V) is only a little over 3 hours, and if you're shopping for a small SUV with tech features, comfort, and versatility, the Ford Escape is definitely worth a test drive.

6. Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento Hybrid PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) offers advanced comfort and tech features that complement its electric power efficiency and performance. Interior highlights include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a premium Bose audio system, and advanced driver assistance features.



The Sorento was a pleasure to drive using the new self-adjusting terrain mode for stability and traction control, engine response, and AWD torque. The digital dashboard is convenient to use, and with a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,500kgs, the Kia Sorento PHEV is ready-made for outdoor adventures.

7. Hyundai Santa FE

The Hyundai Santa Fe has a bold exterior and a very comfortable and roomy interior. First impressions are important, and we immediately noticed the cascading front grille and sleek 20" alloy wheels. On the inside, the digital cluster display was convenient and easily visible even while focusing on the road ahead. Design elements are a highlight, as are the four driving modes.



The Comfort mode is ideal for everyday driving, Eco mode is very economical, Sport mode is designed for power and crisp response, and Smart mode is selected for you based on your driving style. The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is the future of driving at its finest.

8. Honda CR-V

This list wouldn't be complete without the Honda CR-V, an enduring favourite with Australian drivers. The Honda CR-V has been the benchmark for small SUVs for families and the latest version continues the legend with a smooth ride, innovative tech features, and excellent storage space.



The Honda CR-V Sport models add even more luxury with a leather interior, heated front seats, wireless charging, a driver seat memory system, and a panoramic sunroof. This impressive hybrid SUV has an advanced suite of safety and driver assist features, plus a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Additional SUV makes worth checking out include the Lexus NX, BMW X5, and Subaru or Mazda models.

9. Kia Niro

Another Kia model deserving a mention is the all-new Kia Niro. The new design is streamlined and muscular, with greater electric range courtesy of an innovative battery pack and responsive 6-speed dual-clutch transmission that delivers responsive torque and smooth acceleration. We found the curved HD dashboard display easy on the eye and simple to manage with graphics and touch commands for personalising the driver experience.



The Niro PHEV handled impressively on twisty roads and was very stable on the open highway. The Niro Plug-In Hybrid is comfortable and quiet, even at highway speeds. For more Kia inspiration, take a test drive in the new Kia Sportage.

What are the advantages of hybrid SUVs?

There are lots of hybrid SUV new car advantages, including hybrid powertrain fuel efficiency, all-wheel drive and 4WD options, loads of cargo space, and a high driving position for increased visibility. The best hybrid SUVs are perfect for Australian driving conditions.

Value for money with a hybrid SUV

Although upfront costs are higher for hybrid cars compared to old-school vehicles, there are long-term financial savings. Hybrid SUVs get more range out of a tank and have better performance by switching from electric to petrol power according to the driving conditions. Hybrid SUVs also reduce your carbon footprint and have fewer CO2 emissions. For reliability, practicality, economy, and a comfortable ride, a hybrid SUV is a great choice.