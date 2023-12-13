The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Rebels' dynamic duo set for big summer to take games to next level

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 13 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebels Millie Lang (Beaufort/Lake Wendouree) and Claire Mahony (Redan) are set to take their football training to the next level in the Victoria Country summer training squad. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Rebels Millie Lang (Beaufort/Lake Wendouree) and Claire Mahony (Redan) are set to take their football training to the next level in the Victoria Country summer training squad. Pictures by Adam Trafford

REBELS' key position duo Millie Lang and Claire Mahony will get a kick start to the season ahead as part of the Victoria Country girls' summer training squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.