Rebels' dynamic duo set for big summer to take games to next level

REBELS' key position duo Millie Lang and Claire Mahony will get a kick start to the season ahead as part of the Victoria Country girls' summer training squad.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lang (Beaufort/Lake Wendouree) and Mahony (Redan) will join a crop of the best emerging under-18 football talent from regional Victoria for two high-performance camps - one next week at Essendon's The Hangar, with the second at Federation University in Ballarat late January.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls' head coach Sally Riley, an AFLW premiership player with Adelaide, said the camps were no guarantee to make nationals but summer selection was a good reward for the pair's consistent season as bottom-age players.
Lang, a life-long Redan Lion, had a break-out year having not been part of the Rebels' under-16 development squad.
Selection for Lang comes after she was last month named in the 2024 AFLW national academy, a high performance program bringing together 26 of the best young female talent from across Australia for camps and high performance training.
Lang follows in the footsteps of Rebels teammate Jess Rentsch (Hamilton Kangaroos) who was part of the 2023 AFLW national academy.
A key defender who reads the ball well, Lang has a booming left foot kick and has worked hard to step up her game.
Mahony has topped the Rebels' goalkicking. As a tall key defender, Mahony is skillful with a strong overhead contested mark.
Both athletes also featured in the AFLW Futures game in Frankston in early September.
Vic Country trials will be in April, ahead of the national championships.
"There are good players who could be in the Vic Country squad but aren't. They have plenty of time to show selectors their game," Riley said. "This summer camp goes until the season starts."
Riley is part of the Vic Country coaching panel with her Geelong Falcons' counterpart Mel Hickey as head coach.
The program mirrors the Victoria Country boys' summer squad, which will also enter its first training camp at The Hangar on December 18-19.
Rebels' Sam Lalor and Jonty Faull, who are AFL academy members, will be joined by Rebels teammates Flynn Penry, Rhys Unwin and Harley Hicks in the initial Vic Country program.
December has been a big month for AFLW ranks with Brisbane Lions winning the premiership less than a fortnight ago and the AFLW national draft to be on Monday, December 18, after a hectic trade period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.