Acute mental health patient arrested after alleged hoax bomb call to hospital

Police were called to the Ballarat Base Hospital in November in response to a false bomb threat called in by an acute mental health care patient.
The call was made to the Grampians Health adult acute care unit reception on the afternoon of November 5, stating that a bomb at the hospital was going to go off soon.
Staff at the unit called the police, who arrived soon before a second call made to the reception, stating the bomb would be detonated in 40 minutes.
The phone used to make the calls was identified to be an internal Grampians Health line, due to the amount of numbers in the caller identification.
Police found the location of the phone where the calls were being made, inside of the adult acute unit, and found the cordless phone to be removed from its usual location.
During the search, another call was made stating the bomb had 30 minutes before detonation.
Police found acute mental health patient Jarrod Kervarec and another patient sitting in a side room allegedly in possession of the missing phone.
Kervarec was questioned by police after the incident and allegedly admitted making the calls, stating he wanted to get out of the adult acute unit to "go to South Australia".
Kervarec appeared via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to make a bail application after his arrest on Monday morning.
Police alleged at about 4.25pm on Sunday, Kervarec broke into Phoenix College in Sebastopol and purposefully set fire to a plastic skip bin on site, which spread to another nearby skip bin.
CCTV footage allegedly showing Kervarec setting the fire was provided to the court.
Kervarec was also in court to answer charges of verbally harassing residents of a Talbot Street address at 6.55pm on Monday.
The court heard Kervarec allegedly began yelling at an occupant of the home who was outside in the front yard.
The occupant went inside of the address and called the police, during which Kervarec was alleged to have ripped wooden paling from the house's fence gate.
Police arrived soon after and arrested Kervarec nearby.
Kervarec originally intended to make a bail application on Tuesday afternoon, however the hearing was adjourned as Kervarec was deemed not fit to appear due to health issues.
Remotely linked into the court room on Wednesday, Kervarec sat with his head lowered for the beginning of the bail proceeding, and began laying on the floor mid-way through.
The court heard Kervarec had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance abuse disorder, and had not been seen by a nurse or doctor during his time in jail.
Kervarec is homeless and has a history of absconding from mental health care facilities, as well as lighting fires in the Ballarat area, the court heard.
Police opposed bail as they believed he posed too great a risk of reoffending if released.
Kervarec's father addressed the court as a bail witness, and alleged his son had been discharged from the adult acute care unit at the Ballarat Base Hospital despite being an involuntary admission.
Magistrate Carolyn Howe said she would put Kervarec on a 12-month community corrections order, focused on recovery, should he plead guilty to the charges.
It was decided to adjourn the hearing until Thursday, as Kervarec was unfit to tell his lawyer whether or not he intended to plea guilty.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
