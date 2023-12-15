There is something for every nature lover at the Creswick Koala Park

While a koala is unlikely to be seen on a visit to Creswick's Koala Park, this attractive area remains a suitable spot for anyone enjoying short bushwalks.
Creeks provide water for much of the year, attracting birds such as grey fantail, yellow-faced honeyeater, white-naped honeyeater and grey shrike-thrush.
A few sacred kingfishers and satin flycatchers are present during summer. Both of these are migrants.
Two creeks, and white-trunked candlebarks on the slopes, add to Koala Park's scenic value, and tracks with bridges and steps make walking easier.
This is a rich area botanically. Alongside the tracks grow blue pincushion, chocolate lily, trailing goodenia, small grass-tree, grey everlasting and bluebells. Hyacinth orchids will appear next month.
Other interesting plants along the tracks include matted bossiaea, clustered everlasting and maidenhair fern.
Three plant species - hazel pomaderris, rock lily and small-flower grevillea - grow nowhere else in the Creswick district.
Koala Park is alongside the Bungaree-Creswick Road and is not signposted. It has been somewhat neglected in the last decade or so, but remains appealing to anyone enjoying a bushwalk in an attractive landscape.
About 800 metres of track will be widened to accommodate mountain bikes early next year, but most tracks will remain unaltered.
