The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

There is something for every nature lover at the Creswick Koala Park

By Roger Thomas
December 15 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger with blue pincushions, spotted in Creswick Koala Park.
Roger with blue pincushions, spotted in Creswick Koala Park.

While a koala is unlikely to be seen on a visit to Creswick's Koala Park, this attractive area remains a suitable spot for anyone enjoying short bushwalks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help