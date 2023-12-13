Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a massive thunderstorm is likely to hit Ballarat on Wednesday evening.
According to the bureau, a combination of conditions will create "severe thunderstorms across central districts this afternoon", moving into eastern Victoria by the evening.
Damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding could be on the way in the next few hours.
Ballarat and Maryborough are among the locations it's expected to hit.
As always, the SES has warned residents should never travel through flooded areas, and pull over if conditions are unsafe avoiding trees.
"Heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet," the weather warning states.
"Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees."
The next warning is expected to be issued by 5.10pm - keep an eye on the Bureau's warning page, and the VicEmergency map for up-to-the-minute updates.
The warning follows a wild weekend across Ballarat, with heavy rain on Saturday after strong winds on Friday, plus temperatures in the high 20s and 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As of 2.30pm on Wednesday, council's Lake Wendouree weather station notes it is 27.2 degrees, and 29.5 degrees at Ballarat Airport.
