Which VCE students in Ballarat received top marks in 2023?

By Adam Spencer
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:01pm
Gustav Frederik, Ballarat Grammar's 2023 dux was one of 10 students in Ballarat to recieved at least one study score of 50. Picture by Adam Trafford
Gustav Frederik, Ballarat Grammar's 2023 dux was one of 10 students in Ballarat to recieved at least one study score of 50. Picture by Adam Trafford

As Ballarat's VCE class of 2023 continues to celebrate their ATAR results, we've looked into the data to find out exactly how the best performing students went.

