Which VCE students in Ballarat received top marks in 2023?

As Ballarat's VCE class of 2023 continues to celebrate their ATAR results, we've looked into the data to find out exactly how the best performing students went.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ten Ballarat students each received a study score of 50 in at least one subject, while there were 313 students across the city recording at least one study score of more than 40.
Students who received a study score of 50:
Check out the full list list below:
Meanwhile, Ballarat Clarendon College is celebrating even further, ranking as the number one school in the state based on the VCE results.
The school achieved a median study score of 39, with 48 per cent of students achieving a study score of more than 40.
It's the second year in a row the school has produced such a result.
"Our students' results reflect their determination, passion and effort and that, with hard work and dedication, they can choose their hearts' desires," the school said in a post to its Facebook page.
"Congratulations to the class of 2023, their families and our Clarendon community."
On Monday, The Courier caught up with some of Ballarat's school principals for their thoughts, and "proud" was the overwhelming feeling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.