'Missing link': gap in key Ballarat cycling path remains unfinished

Cyclists are frustrated by government inaction on a key linkage for Ballarat's busiest thoroughfare.
The shared cycling and pedestrian path on Sturt Street still lacks a crossing on its intersection with Dawson Street, despite the project's "completion" in 2022.
The intersection has been a break in an otherwise unimpeded shared path linkage down the Sturt Street median from Grenville Street to Pleasant Street.
At each intersection along Sturt Street, the shared path has a pedestrian crossing with lights and tactile bumps, except the intersection with Dawson Street which has neither.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the council recognised the issue and would begin work on a pedestrian crossing at the intersection in "early 2024".
"The delay to this intersection was due to the age of the existing traffic signal infrastructure, which required more detailed plans to be developed for the signal wiring," Ms Wetherall said.
It is not the first time either the City of Ballarat or Regional Roads Victoria have given a date for the project.
In February 2022 the Department of Transport told The Courier there were plans to install a pedestrian crossing at the lights.
A year on, the department again told The Courier it had plans to install a pedestrian crossing, although could not give an exact timeline for the works.
Then in May, when pedestrian lights were switched on at the intersections of Sturt, Lydiard and Armstrong Street, the council said the works would be completed in "coming months".
The infrastructure gap has drawn the ire of cyclists who use the thoroughfare regularly, such as Alice Humble.
Ms Humble rides an electric cargo bike as her main mode of transport around Ballarat, and uses her bike to get to appointments and childcare.
She said it was "frustrating" to see the intersection remain without a crossing for so long.
"The thinking is there, but the implementation is the issue," Ms Humble said.
"We have this great path, that has been there for a long time... To see this path in existence, but for that link to be missing, it is quite frustrating as a cyclist.
"Particularly because I know that there are so many councillors who are supportive of this action plan. It could be a really great thing for Ballarat to improve cycling."
The Sturt Street shared path was a joint venture between the City of Ballarat and Regional Roads Victoria as part of the wider 2019 Ballarat Cycling Action plan, which looked to improve cycling across across the city.
Council built the path between Dawson and Grenville streets after RRV finished the path between Dawson and Pleasant streets.
Ms Humble was part of the public reference group for the project in 2019, which led to the Ballarat Cycle Action plan.
She has not been alone in her criticism of the intersection, with data from Bikespot rating the Sturt Street and Dawson Street intersection as the most unsafe spot in Ballarat for cyclists.
"That missing link can have a really negative flow-on effect. People won't use it, the public won't see people using it," Ms Humble said.
"It will just feed into this negative feedback loop of 'people don't ride bikes in Ballarat, why are we investing in projects like this when there are potholes in the road'."
Other intersections earmarked as being dangerous for cyclists in Ballarat included the Cameron and Grant streets intersection and the roundabout at the intersection of Doveton Street North, Market Street, Creswick Road and Webster Street.
The broader Sturt Street shared path however was ranked as 'safe' for cyclists.
Ballarat Bicycle Users Group member Brendan McNally said most cyclists were happy with the path despite the one problem crossing at Dawson Street.
He said however Ballarat still had to overcome "moto-normativity" in its road design.
"As cyclists we are so grateful, something you will never hear from a motorist talking about a new freeway. It shouldn't be 'thank you master'. But I think because of the politics of cyclists versus motorists, we all have had that experience," Mr McNally said.
